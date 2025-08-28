“101877 is a clever little Easter egg" - Chris McKenna teases fans with Joss’s mysterious code on General Hospital

Vaghn, Jack & Josslyn from General Hospital (Image via Instagram/ @chrislmckenna)

Recently, General Hospital star Chris McKenna teased soap opera fans by dropping a hint for an Easter egg for the upcoming episode. On August 27, 2025, McKenna went on his social media account on X and shared a post tagging Eden McCoy, who plays Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital, that read,

“The code Josslyn gives Pascal (101877) is a clever little Easter egg from the writers. Anybody figured what it is? #GH #Brennan

@RealEdenMccoy #WSB”

Fans know that Josslyn is secretly working with Jack Brennan for WSB. However, her recent mission in Croatia has come to a stall, after her cover was blown. When Pascal pushes her for intel, she gives him “101877” as a code.

Everything to know about General Hospital star Chris McKenna’s post on X

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Josslyn and Vaughn’s cover is finally blown. Colette, a WSB agent secretly working with Pascal, has been feeding him inside information about the mission. Once Pascal uncovers the truth about the two, he captures them and declares that their disguise is over.

Pascal makes it clear that if Josslyn refuses to give him answers, she’ll be of no use to him and will be killed regardless. Terrified yet determined, Josslyn agrees to cooperate but insists that she won’t reveal anything until she sees proof that Vaughan is still alive.

To break her resolve, Pascal’s men drag Vaughan in and brutally assault him, even attempting to kill him with a nail gun. Horrified by the scene, Josslyn finally cracks under pressure. She tells Pascal that they don’t actually know much about the mission themselves and that all the critical information is stored in a black box kept in Jack’s office back in Port Charles. In a desperate attempt to save Vaughan, she even hands over the access code to the box: 101877.

After the August 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital ended, actor Chris McKenna shared a post saying that the code that Josslyn gave to Pascal was an Easter egg.

Many fans jumped into the comment section and commented that it was Chris’s birthdate, October 18, 1977.

On the other hand, a fanpage named Soap Slams commented:

“She gave it up too quick and should have never given it up. Fire her butt and take her out of being a bubblegum teenage wanna be spy”

This moment not only exposes Josslyn’s vulnerability but also sets the stage for a dangerous new twist, as Pascal now has the means to potentially gain control of sensitive WSB secrets.

Anyhow, when Josslyn revealed the secret code, Vaughan looked visibly angry with her. She insisted that she only revealed that as they almost killed him.

Anyway, spoilers for the upcoming episode of General Hospital suggest that as Britt learns about Pascal holding Josslyn and Vaughan hostage, she will give an SOS call to someone in Port Charles, most likely it will be none other than Jason, who recently gave her a burner phone before leaving Croatia.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

