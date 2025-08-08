Why was Teddy Bridgewater suspended as high school head coach? Controversy explained amid NFL return

Teddy Bridgewater (Image via Instagram/@teddyb_h2o)

Teddy Bridgewater's return to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is more than just a football headline. While many fans are thrilled to see the veteran quarterback sign a one-year deal to be Baker Mayfield's backup, others are still focused on how he was suspended from a high school coaching job, a story that has gained both controversy and sympathy.

Before re-entry into the league, Bridgewater agreed to act as a head coach at Miami Northwestern High School in his hometown of Miami, Florida. Bridgewater led the school's football team to a Class 3A state championship, an accomplishment that showed off his football interest and talent.

But in July 2025, Bridgewater was suspended from his role for delivering “impermissible benefits” to his players, an action that received a lot of attention.

According to AOL News, it included things such as Uber rides, meals, and physical therapy sessions that were all out of his own pocket. Bridgewater says that he told the school what he was doing and that he was acting in good faith based on his concern for the students’ welfare.



"I'm a protector. I'm a father first before anything, and when I decided to coach, those players became my sons, and I wanted to make sure that I just protect them in the best way that I can. I think that's what came about," Teddy Bridgewater said in a statement.



More about Teddy Bridgewater's response to the suspension and fans support

In the statement, he referred to the Miami Northwestern area as a tough neighborhood, and stated that his intention was to make sure they got home safe and got the necessary care that they probably weren’t going to get otherwise.



"Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood. Sometimes, things can happen when kids are walking home and things like that. I was just trying to protect them," he added.



The event has raised questions about the strictness of the rules that govern high school athletics. There is support for Bridgewater based on the fact that he was following the actions of a concerned mentor, and not trying to gain any advantage.



According to Distractify, critics of the suspension say that the suspension was inadequate because it didn't take intent and context into account, especially considering Bridgewater was upfront with everyone regarding the help he gave.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding him, Teddy Bridgewater apparently has no regrets. Now back in the NFL, Bridgewater supposedly wants to focus on his career and game.