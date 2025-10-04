Why was CoolKicks' owner arrested? Complete drama explained as store gets raided

Los Angeles, CA - September 22: Sneaker store Cool Kicks on Melrose Avenue, in Los Angeles, CA, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. More than 2,000 shoes, with the majority being Nike Air Jordans, can range from below $100 to $10,000 for a custom partnership between Jordan and fashion house Dior. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Adeel Shams, the founder of the popular sneaker resale brand CoolKicks, was arrested in the middle of a live stream as Los Angeles Police Department officers raided the store, according to a report from Complex. This unexpected incident caught a lot of eyes online as folks saw it happen live.

Official booking records confirm that the arrest was carried out by the LAPD's Bunco/Forgery Division. This team deals with fraud and financial crimes.

Shams, known for growing CoolKicks into a big name in sneaker sales, now sees a lot of public attention after the police raid.

Shams was reportedly released just after midnight. His next court date is on October 23 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

This step is part of the long legal talks. Many are watching for what will come in the next meeting, hoping to learn more.

CoolKicks denies wrongdoing after LAPD seizes Nike sneakers, vows to uphold authenticity

Sneaker resale giant CoolKicks has issued a public statement after the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly impounded a batch of Nike sneakers from the store, claiming the products were stolen.

The company explained the situation as a sudden shock and pointed out that they were not accused of selling fake products by the authorities. They said:

"Yesterday, the LAPD impounded a small allotment of Nike sneakers that CoolKicks purchased and received within the last 48 hours, alleging that the merchandise was stolen. This news came as a complete shock to our entire team. Neither CoolKicks leadership nor our staff had any knowledge or reason to believe that these products were stolen. We entered into this purchase in good faith, as we always have, committed to running an honest business built on integrity and trust."

They continued saying:

"CoolKicks takes pride in serving our loyal community with authentic, high-quality products and service; it is at the heart of our culture. We want to reassure our community that the integrity of our products remains our highest priority. We are confident the truth will come out, and the trust we have worked so hard to earn will remain strong,” the company said. “We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation may have caused. CoolKicks has always stood for honest business, and that commitment will never change."

In a message shared via Akademiks TV, CoolKicks renewed its promise of authenticity and transparency, guaranteeing customers that it would maintain trust and integrity above all.

The team also explained that the purchase was made in good faith, and they are confident that in due course, the truth will speak in their favour.

