Why is Waitrose recalling its Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta? Reasons explained

WELLS UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 05: The Waitrose logo is displayed outside a branch of the supermarket retailer Waitrose on November 5, 2023 in Wells, England. Founded in 1904, since 1937 it has been operated by employee-owned retailer John Lewis Partnership and is often described as having a upmarket reputation.

Waitrose has issued an urgent recall for its Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta after it was found to contain undeclared mustard, posing a serious risk to those with allergies.

The store said that the ingredient was not listed on the packaging, prompting concerns for consumer safety. The affected packs are the 375g size and have a use-by date of August 27. People are told not to eat this item if they are allergic to mustard.

Waitrose recalls product with in-store notices and allergy group alerts

Waitrose has announced a product recall and is actively reaching out to customers as well as allergy awareness groups to ensure the information is widely shared. The supermarket has been instructed to alert relevant allergy organisations, which will in turn notify their members about the recall.

Plus, Waitrose is putting up signs at the sale spots in the stores. These signs tell why the product is being withdrawn and provide guidance on the next steps on what to do if you've already bought it. These notices are intended to make everything about this recall transparent and to help customers take prompt action.

FSA issues urgent allergy alert over undeclared mustard in Waitrose product

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has sent out an urgent allergy alert after a product sold at Waitrose & Partners was found to contain undeclared mustard. People who bought this item and are allergic to mustard are advised not to eat it. They can return it to any nearest Waitrose store for a full refund. They can also call customer help at 0800 188 884 (Option 4).

The FSA says products are occasionally removed from sale, known as a 'withdrawal,' or customers are asked to send them back, which is classed as a 'recall.' Such actions are taken when labeling errors or other problems could pose a health risk, mainly for those with allergies. In such times, the agency steps in to warn people, making sure they know about the possible risk.

In their words:

"Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product). Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert."

