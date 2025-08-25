Why is Tommy Fleetwood wearing yellow ribbon? Significance explained amid Ted Scott devastating family tragedy

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie Ted Scott celebrate after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

As he won his first PGA TOUR championship at Atlanta on Sunday (August 24), Tommy Fleetwood could be seen wearing a small yellow ribbon on his cap. The British golfer, alongside most players at the tournament, paid tribute to the current World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott’s family as they heal from a tragedy.

By sporting the yellow ribbon, Fleetwood and other golfers signaled to Ted Scott that they were supporting his family amid his nephew, Joel’s injury. The PGA TOUR staff explained on their website,

“Players and caddies wore neon yellow ribbons during the final round of the TOUR Championship in honor of Ted Scott’s nephew, Joel, who is recovering from an injury…The ribbons were visible on the hats of much of the field on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.”

As per Daily Mail, Scheffler also referred to the yellow ribbon sported by all players, and told NBC,

“Just a little way to show our support back home. Ted wanted to come back to work this week. We had some fun out there. … (The ribbon is) just a little way to Joel to know we’re thinking of him.”

All about Ted Scott’s family tragedy

Ted Scott, who regularly accompanies Scottie Scheffler as a caddie, left the St. Jude Classic tournament in the middle during the first half of August. According to the Daily Mail, the caddie headed home to Louisiana without sharing any updates about the family emergency due to which he missed the rest of the tournament.

The news outlet also noted that Scott missed the BMW Championship a week ago. Now, with his return to the PGA TOUR championship, Scott finally addressed the emergency that kept him away from golf. While at the golf course at the TOUR championship, Scott uploaded a video to Instagram with a message from the Bible, and added,

“Many of you know that I left the St. Jude Classic early and didn't caddie on Sunday. Why? Because we have a devastating family emergency. Probably the hardest thing I've ever walked through in life…First of all, we're helpless. I truly can't help the situation. Watching my family grieve, watching the person that was injured, it's just really difficult to go through.”

As per Daily Mail, Scott’s 10-year-old nephew Joel sustained a serious injury. Scott, while acknowledging the support offered to him by his peers, also said,

“So many of you have reached out to me. So many family members, so many friends on the Tour have just supported me so well through this. It is helping get me peace.”

The significance of the yellow ribbon tribute

In wake of Scott’s family tragedy, the yellow ribbons worn by players and caddies at the TOUR championship signify that their prayers are with the family. The color yellow has a special history in golfing history. As per Children’s Health, retired golfer Jack Nicklaus started wearing the color yellow in honor of a family friend’s child, Craig, who passed away from a rare bone cancer at the age of 13.

In fact, on Sundays at the Memorial Tournament, which was founded by Nicklaus in the late 1970s, players and patrons wear yellow to support Play Yellow campaign, which was created by Niklaus and his wife Barbara to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Children's Miracle Network hospitals ensure that children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada provide children with the best medical care.