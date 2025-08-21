Why is Raleigh mall dining closing? Reason explained

Peter Lugar's Steak House (Image via Getty)

Brio Italian Grille, a location of the renowned Italian restaurant chain, has suddenly and permanently closed its Crabtree Valley Mall branch in Raleigh after operating for more than 15 years, per The News & Observer.

According to the outlet, many of the brand's restaurants were located in major shopping malls; however, they have been closing as the company continues to downsize its operations. Since the Brio restaurant closed in Raleigh, the company now has only one restaurant left in North Carolina, at the Harrah’s Casino Resort in Cherokee.

This news comes as Brio Restaurants LLC and its brands Bravo Cucina Italiana and Brio Italian Grill recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the court for the Middle District of Florida.

According to Nation's Restaurant News, the company revealed that this filing will allow it to reorganize its business for "a sustainable and successful future, including closing underperforming locations, restructuring debt, and streamlining and reducing operational expenses."

"In addition, ongoing inflationary pressure, rising food and labor costs, and a softening in discretionary consumer spending have contributed to underperformance, especially in shopping centers with high vacancies and declining foot traffic. These pressures have proved insurmountable to numerous other legacy, casual-dining restaurant brands, many of whom have also turned to bankruptcy as a tool for restructuring.”

According to Restaurant Business, this is the second time the company filed for "bankruptcy," with the first filing occurring in 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brio Italian Grille closes additional locations

Brio Italian Grille at Legacy Village closes https://t.co/7o1Bjq6Z5f pic.twitter.com/DeKS603k4z — Crain's Cleveland Business (@CrainsCleveland) August 20, 2025

Brio Italian Grille, owned by Orlando-based company Earl Enterprises, also closed its restaurant at The Greene in Beavercreek. A sign pasted outside the restaurant reads:

"Brio Italian Grille The Green is closed. We thank you for your patronage."

It also closed another restaurant at the Christiana Mall. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant had been operating since November 2010.

Earl Enterprises, which appointed Craig Miller as CEO of Bravo and Brio Italian Grills, acquired both companies from FoodFirst Global Holdings in June 2020. Earl Enterprises also owns Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, and Planet Hollywood.

According to its official website, Brio Italian Grill is a Tuscan-style restaurant that aims to bring back the pleasures of a Tuscan country villa.

The restaurant serves "premium steaks, homemade pastas, fresh seafood," signature cocktails, and premium wines, along with crispy flatbreads, which are prepared in an authentic Italian wood-burning oven.

"In Italian, brio means 'lively or joyful.' And from the robust flavors to the welcoming setting, Brio Italian Grille is just that. BRIO’s villa-like interior will transport you to Tuscany with its hand-crafted Italian mosaics, Venetian plaster walls and arches, soaring ceilings and fine marble countertops," the restaurant description states.

The restaurant offers dine-in and take-out services, serving lunch and dinner seven days a week.

"From our Grilled Chicken Marsala to our Pasta Brio, our Tuscan inspired Italian restaurant menu is sure to satisfy. Gather with friends, family and co-workers to experience the flavors of Italy without leaving the country. Find your Local Brio Italian Restaurant and join us for a great Italian meal, we believe that to eat well is to live well. Buon Appetito!" the description continues.

By the end of 2024, Bravo had 25 locations in the US, while Brio had 31 locations.