Why is Irish influencer Dara Tah under fire? Complete drama explained

An Irish content creator is facing intense criticism online after posting a video from a fraught exchange with an Indigenous community in Papua, Indonesia. The video, shared by TikTok star Dara Tah, shows him attempting to give salt as a gift to a tribe member, an offer that was initially declined, prompting a heated response from the recipient, causing Tah and his team to back away.

The clip, which he called a meeting with a "cannibal" tribe, has gone viral, leading to a lot of backlash and starting talks all over social media. Tah captioned the video on TikTok as:

"Deep in the jungle of Papua… Just tried to make contact with a cannibal tribe LOL Will try again tomorrow. Wish us luck."

Dara Tah's Papua encounter sparks fear and backlash

A viral video featuring Irish YouTuber Dara Tah has caused controversy after it caught a sharp encounter with a tribe in Papua. The video, made this month, shows Tah and some tourists near a river as tribesmen armed with bows and spears, wearing their traditional attire, stand watchfully onshore.

In the clip, Tah tries to offer salt to the tribe, but one of them spits it out, making the tourists very scared. We can hear him saying in the video:

"Seriously, this is terrifying…they're huge bows... Oh God, he doesn't look like he likes that. Alright, guys, let's move back, maybe."

One of his group members said after the tribesman spat out the salt:

"We have to move. We're not welcome. It's really dangerous."

Tah replied:

"I'm not going to lie, that was absolutely terrifying."

The video ends with Tah saying he was "terrified," and their guide, Demi, apologized for taking them there:

"I'm sorry I take you here."

What do the netizens say?

Since it came out, the clip has been seen by millions and has gotten a lot of bad talk online, with many saying the act was thoughtless and rude. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Why are they a CANNIBAL tribe? they're just a tribe, respect them and respect their culture and privacy, you just appear there and judge them...," a user commented.

"Why are you giving him *salt* instead of something that tastes nice??," another user commented.

"Youtube should permanently ban him," another netizen commented.

"Some lines shouldn't be crossed :(( Please have some respect," a user wrote.

