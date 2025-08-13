Who was Timothy Quinn? GoFundMe deleted as Clairton Coke Works victim’s sister warns community against fake fundraisers

Timothy Quinn was among the two people died after multiple blasts at the Clairton Coke Works plant (Image via Facebook/timothy.quinn.31)

Two people lost their lives, while 10 were left injured after multiple explosions occurred at the US Steel-owned Clairton Coke Works plant in Pennsylvania on Monday, August 11.

Governor Josh Shapiro addressed the media in a news conference on Tuesday and described the devastating incident as a human tragedy, as he said (via CBS News):

“We need to remember that this was a human tragedy. That we lost two lives yesterday at this plant. That there are others who remain hospitalized and injured.”

Governor Shapiro briefly remembered Timothy Quinn, aka TQ. For those unaware, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified Quinn as one of the persons who lost their lives on Monday, per WTAE Channel 4. The Pennsylvania governor shared that he “spent a good deal of time” on Tuesday morning with TQ’s sister, Trish, and girlfriend, Lucy.

What happened in Clairton yesterday was a human tragedy — and we lost two of our fellow Pennsylvanians.



I had the chance to meet the family of TQ, a second generation steelworker and father of three who was killed in the blast. pic.twitter.com/YMxlGGSiFE — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) August 12, 2025

Gov. Shapiro revealed that Timothy Quinn was one of the beloved steelworkers employed at Clairton Coke Works for nearly two decades. He further said that TQ, a father of three, was a mentor to the young employees at the facility. Gov. Shapiro added:

“He was the guy who was there for others, while being there as a leader in this plant.”

According to Timothy Quinn’s Facebook bio, he worked as a Heater at Clairton Coke Works. Gov. Shapiro revealed that TQ was a second-generation employee of US Steel, following in his father’s footsteps. He also said during the press conference on Tuesday (via CBS News):

“His sister, Trisha, and his girlfriend, Lucy, shared with me, he was also a mama’s boy, who, after working long and tough shifts here at the plant, would go take care of his mom and look after his three children and look after Lucy’s two children as well. He was devoted to them.”

Governor Shapiro asked everyone to remember Timothy Quinn’s legacy and memory. He also paid tribute to the second person who died after the explosions on Monday. Gov. Shapiro didn’t reveal the other victim’s identity to respect their family’s wishes.

Timothy Quinn’s sister warns against the fake GoFundMe and the other fundraisers

Trisha Quinn, Timothy's sister, addressed the fake GoFundMe campaign someone set up after her brother’s demise. In a Facebook post, she informed everyone that her family has not launched fundraisers. Trisha wrote:

“There is no go fund me! We already had to report it and shut it down.”

She added:

“Please check authenticity prior to any donations, hearts are in a good place but please don’t get scammed.”

Kayla Ballough, another Pennsylvania native, later shared about an event that Yough Youth Football & Cheer (YYFC) and Belle Vernon-based Small Town Tavern are organizing. She shared about the community event on Facebook:

“With Trisha Quinn permission they got this [the YYFC and Small Town Tavern event] set up.”

Ballough revealed:

“20% of all sales go to the families & all the money raised in raffle and all donations go to the families as well.”

The event is scheduled on Friday, August 22, from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm, during which visitors can drop off monetary donations or make purchases to contribute.

