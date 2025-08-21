Who was Ricky Schroder married to? All about his wife and kids as former child star remarries at 55

Ricky Schroder attends the Daughtry Performs for ATT Audience Network at Red Studios on May 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Actor and filmmaker Ricky Schroder just announced that he walked down the aisle in July with theater actress Julie Trammel in a beautiful beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas. As per TMZ, the 55-year-old former child star Ricky wed Julie, who has changed her last name to Schroder, on July 9 at the Four Seasons.

Ricky Schroder’s first wife was Andrea Schroder. The former couple, who share four children together, Holden, Luke, Cambrie, and Faith, married in 1992. The Silver Spoon star’s first wife filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, as per People Magazine.

All about Ricky Schroder’s first wife Andrea and their children

Ricky Schroder first met Andrea in 1990 while filming a movie in Calgary, Canada, as per CNN. Andrea was already a fan of the actor who first achieved fame as a child star, and as per Desert News, she said,

“Little did I know that a few years later, we were to meet, fall in love, get married and go through all of life's ups and downs together.”

Andrea, who is a Mormon, had a considerable impact on Schroder and his religious beliefs. In 2005, The Salt Lake Tribune reported that Schroder had also converted to Mormonism. As per Andrea, Schroder decided to get baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints eight years after their marriage in 2000, noted Desert News.

Schroder was baptized in Andrea’s native Canada by his then-father-in-law, and while speaking to Desert News a few years later, he observed,

“Since gaining a testimony of our church and getting baptized, I cant tell you how much my life has changed in my perspective, my relationships (with) my friends and my family, and how my talent has changed.”

At the time, the couple’s oldest son, Holden was also baptized into the church.

The family faced a crisis in 2007 when Holden, who was playing on his dirt bike, was hit by a truck outside their residence in Topanga, California, according to CNN. The news outlet noted that the accident left Holden deaf in one ear.

Despite the challenges faced by the family, Schroder once recalled in an interview with Fox News that his then-wife and children kept him grounded. About people who helped him avoid pitfalls of fame, the actor said,

“My family, the support of my wife…I was a Dad at 21. I had to work and be professional and provide for my family.”

Continuing, he also spoke of the family’s holiday rituals, and added,

“One of the traditions we like to have is no stress. During the regular course of life it's so stressful and everybody's so busy so one of the things we consciously try to do is spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking meals, enjoying each other. We play a lot of games during the holidays. We try to enjoy the day and not be distracted by the many things in life that can distract you.”

In 2013, the whole family came together to write, act in, direct, and produce a Hallmark film, Our Wild Hearts, as per The Columbus Dispatch. The star of the film was Schroder’s then-teenaged daughter, Cambrie, who was accompanied by her brothers, younger sister and mother in smaller roles.

Andrea was a partner in Schroder’s production company at the time and Schroder wrote and directed the film, noted The Columbus Dispatch.

Now, Cambrie is an influencer and model with her own fitness brand, as per Daily Mail. As per the news outlet, Andrea and Ricky Schroder’s divorce split the family, with the sons living on a farm with their dad, and the daughters having shifted to West Hollywood.