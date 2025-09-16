Who was Patricia Crowley married to? All about Dynasty star’s family as she passes away

Pat Crowley during ABC's "Port Charles" Fan Day at Sportsman's Lodge in Studio City, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

Veteran actress Patricia Crowley passed away at the age of 91 on September 14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Dynasty actress died of natural causes in Los Angeles, as announced by her son, Jon Hookstratten, who is Sony Pictures Entertainment’s executive VP administration and operations.

Patricia Crowley was married to Andy Friendly, an Emmy-nominated producer and director. Before Friendly, Crowley was married to Ed Hookstratten, a sports and entertainment lawyer and agent.

About Patricia Crowley’s family life

Patricia Crowley, a native of Olyphant, Pennsylvania, and a daughter of a coal miner, came to New York City as a high schooler with her older sister, Ann Crowley, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Ann went on to become a musical theatre actress on Broadway.

Patricia Crowley married her first husband, Ed Hookstratten in 1958, as per IMDb. Hookstratten was a lawyer and agent to popular entertainment and sports figures such as Elvis Presley, Tom Brokaw, Johnny Carson, Vin Scully and football coach George Allen, as per The New York Times.

As per Television Academy’s biography of Hookstratten, the lawyer began his professional journey in the entertainment industry after he resolved a traffic ticket for singer Peggy Lee.

Hookstratten and Crowley shared a son, Jon and a daughter named Ann. The lawyer passed away in 2014. Hookstratten and Crowley’s son, Jon, started his career at his father’s law firm and went on to work as executive VP for NBCUniversal. He also worked for Fox Broadcasting Company and Fox Networks Group before handling the operations of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Crowley got married to her second husband, Andy Friendly, in 1986. Friendly, who worked as a producer for Entertainment Tonight, received an Emmy nomination in relation to his work on the series in the category of Outstanding Informational Series in 1982.

With Dodgers in World Series, thinking about Vin Scully & posted excerpt from my book on the legendary broadcaster https://t.co/Jl6v4JhAXd pic.twitter.com/KMcQOE1krw — Andy Friendly (@Friendly_Author) October 27, 2017

According to Television Academy, Friendly, the son of producer Fred Friendly, is well-known for having produced the first late, late program on TV, Tomorrow with Tom Snyder. Friendly has been open about his upbringing in the entertainment industry, and as per Television Academy, he once said,

“There is a downside to being the son of a powerful producer and executive: everyone assumes that the only reason you’re there making a living is because of your dad. I had to work harder than anyone else to overcome that presumption. It was a motivator.”

A graduate of University of Southern California, Friendly made a donation to his alma mater along with Patricia Crowley. The couple created an endowment to provide aid to students of the School of Cinematic Arts to help them complete their education.

According to the school’s website, the fund was supplied with another $50,000 and was named the Pat Crowley and Andy Friendly Endowed Fund for Student Support.

Speaking about his and his wife’s donation to the school, Friendly said,

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be part of the wonderful team of friends and alumni supporting USC Cinema. When we discussed our estate planning, we wanted to make sure that we gave back to USC. I can’t think of a better way to give back to the school that gave me so much than giving the support directly to the students.”

Crowley’s family also includes her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as per The Hollywood Reporter.