Who was Greg Louganis' husband? All about the Olympic legend’s family amid the Panama move

Greg Louganis poses alongside Johnny Chaillot during a Speak Out event (Image via Getty)

American Olympic diver Greg Louganis recently announced that he sold some of his medals and his California home as part of a move to Panama for a fresh start. In a Facebook post, dated August 31, 2025, Gregory, who won five Olympic medals between 1976 and 1988, revealed that he had auctioned three of his medals, which were sold, because he "needed the money."

Born on January 29, 1960, Greg Louganis was previously married to Johnny Chaillot. The couple began dating in 2012 and tied the knot on October 12, 2013. Speaking about his wedding day, in a statement to People Magazine, Louganis said:

"It was amazing because I have so many people from all facets of my life here tonight and they are all here and celebrating it is all wonderful. I already feel different. The ceremony was so reflective and representative of who we are."

However, after nearly 8 years of being together, Greg took to his official Instagram account on June 19, 2021, to announce their separation.

"At this time, Johnny and I wish to share that we are respectfully and mutually ending our marriage. Marriage among all couples is more often than not challenging, and, particularly during #pridemonth, it’s important that we say how grateful we were to be among the first gay couples to have the privilege to marry legally, and face these challenges so many do."

The statement continued:

"It’s something not so long ago that many of us were certain would never happen. And so, we make this announcement with that in mind, and to ask for the respect and privacy of anyone heading down this new road we must embrace. Thanks to everyone who has supported and nurtured us all of these years."

According to the Next Page podcast, Johnny, a paralegal, was raised in Louisiana by his mother and "alcoholic" father. Although he struggled with addiction to drugs and alcohol in his early 20s, he managed to get sober at the age of 29.

He also experienced the loss of his mother to Vascular Dementia and was diagnosed with PTSD. During his healing process, he met Greg, who, according to the podcast, played a significant role in helping him overcome his trauma.

Meanwhile, Greg was born in California and was adopted at nine months old. According to The Guardian, his adoptive father worked as an accountant, and his mother was a homemaker. He also has an older adoptive sister.

More on Greg Louganis's decision to move to Panama

In the aforementioned Facebook post, Greg Louganis explained that he's no longer the person he once thought he was, and not even close to who or what others think he is, either.

"I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold, I believe, because I went against what the "experts" told me last time when I tried the first time. I told the truth; I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for."

He admitted that with "proper management," he might have avoided having to sell his medals, but added, "what is done is done; live and learn." Reflecting on the sale of his California home, he shared that he was "very happy" with the buyers, and further "thanked and blessed the house to bring joy, love, peace, happiness, and a sense of safety to those who entered the house."

He also explained that while deciding what to take to Panama, he considered shipping his car, but due to shipping taxes and poor road conditions, he instead chose to donate it, and "sell what can be sold, give gifts, and give where things might be needed or appreciated."

The 65-year-old claimed that with his fresh start in Panama, he wants to discover who he truly is "without the distraction and noise from outside."

"At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that. I think I may find it at times, in moments, my goal is to live it! Discover, allow, and nurture that human spirit through the experiences of life. To be joyful in the moments, embrace the grief, the anger, and the laughter, and embrace it all, feel it all in this experience we call our lives. Did I love well? Was I kind? Letting go of all judgment and criticism of self and others. Be kind in thought and deed! Train that monkey mind!" Greg added.

Stay tuned for more updates on Greg Louganis.