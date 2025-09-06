Who was Baddie Winkle? Tributes pour in as beloved Instagram star passes away at 97

Internet personality Baddie Winkle attends the cast of Netflix's "Glow" Season 2 Premiere 80's takeover celebration on Muscle Beach on June 29, 2018 in Venice, California (Image via Getty)

The passing of influencer Baddie Winkle at age 97 was announced on the star’s social media page by her great granddaughter. Ruth Elam Vanwinkle, or as she was more famously known, Baddie Winkle, used to work on a farm in Waco, Kentucky when she achieved fame at age 85.

A photograph of Winkle wearing jean shorts and a tie-dye shirt went viral in 2014 leading to her becoming an internet star, as per People Magazine.

Winkle, who had about three million followers on Instagram, one of whom is Rihanna, was known for posting her iconic looks and sassy captions. The great grandmother with a flair also attended the VMAs with pop star Miley Cyrus once, and also attended the premiere of Netflix series Orange is the New Black, notes People Magazine.

A year after she achieved viral fame, Winkle spoke to Cosmopolitan about the origin of her name ‘Baddie Winkle,’ and said,

“Well, there were three of us who worked on it, and [my great-granddaughter and now manager] Kennedy actually said, ‘Why not Baddie?’ And I said, ‘Baddie Winkle? That sounds great.’”

At the time, Winkle also commented on what she thought about her appeal towards a younger audience. She noted,

“I think that high school kids and college kids and even grade school kids know who I am and want pictures with me. Why? Because they all want me to be their grandma! They also want to be like me when they get to be my age. I’m in good health, I’m in good shape, and I have a pretty good figure [laughs] for a woman that’s 86. I guess I have to brag on myself.”

Fans pay tribute to Baddie Winkle

Baddie Winkle’s great granddaughter posted a photograph of the 97 year old influencer in her characteristic fashionable and sassy look, and revealed that she died on September 4.

In the caption, Winkle’s great granddaughter wrote,

“Yesterday, an era ended and a star ascended. My great grandmother Helen Ruth Elam Vanwinkle danced her way to heaven. She was joy, rebellion, and tenderness wrapped in one. The crown is eternal, & her love on many realms will live forever. This isn’t a goodbye, this is a See ya later my superstar.”

According to Metro, socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton responded to the news of Winkle’s death and wrote,

“She was iconic. sending love.”

A fan of Winkle took to the comments section to pen down how the social media star’s life was impactful for her followers, and remarked,

“We all have to die, that’s normal. But it’s about how you LIVED & this baddie right here was fabulous up until the end so I know she’s on the other end rejoicing! A legend she was and a legend she will be”

Paying homage to Winkle’s name, a fan wrote,

“Thee Baddest Baddie that ever Baddied… thank you for sharing your light with us. You will indeed be missed here but what an amazing job you have done my girl!! Amazing!! We love you eternal, take your rest Queen Wink”

A fan’s comment noted how Winkle was influential in her life, and while emphasizing the worth of the 97-year-old’s posts, she shared,

“My heart hurts. She brought me so much joy every single time with her posts. I’m heartbroken, but overjoyed all at once for being able to witness her being unapologetically herself and being a baddie through and through”

In paying tribute to the icon, many fans noted how Baddie Winkle taught them to love themselves and thanked her for effecting a change in how people perceive themselves.