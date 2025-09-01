Who is Tara Bernstein? Job and all about Guy Fieri's son Hunter’s wife as couple marry in California ranch

Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein (Image via Instagram/@hunterfieri)

The Food Network star Guy Fieri's eldest son, Hunter Fieri, recently married professional pickleball player Tara Bernstein. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, August 30, at the HuntRyde Ranch in Sonoma, California.

The couple first met at the 2022 Super Bowl in Arizona, and they became engaged on Thanksgiving Day, just nine months after their first meeting.

In a statement to People Magazine, Tara shared that during the 2022 Super Bowl, while dancing, she turned around and asked a stranger, Hunter, to film a video of her simply "dancing" and "having fun" for one whole minute.

They didn't exchange contacts right away, but later, Tara's phone started dying, and she ended up plugging it into a nearby concession stand and stayed by it for "literally an entire half of the game."

Coincidentally, Hunter also went out to get food and happened to see Tara again, which he described as completely "random." He added that they began chatting and "connected on a deep level really quickly."

"And next thing we know, the game's over. We missed the half-time," Hunter said.

Born and raised in Queens, New York, 28-year-old Tara Bernstein graduated from Pace University in 2018 with a degree in Communications. According to her official LinkedIn account, she has held several internships and jobs in media, including working as a Sports Broadcasting intern at NBC Sports and serving as a producer and digital creator for the New York Mets for nine years, something she's "so forever grateful for."

"Originally, I wasn't really expecting to get it because I was a college student playing in the same season as the job. But I really was eager to just get that experience. When they hired me, I felt so grateful because growing up as a Met fan... it was a full circle moment," Tara told the outlet.

After college, where she played as a student athlete, Tara wasn't keen to pursue pickleball professionally and didn't consider it part of her career path. However, after graduation, she felt a "void" and eventually began posting about the sport on her social media platforms. In 2022, Franklin Sport signed her as an athlete and creator, and "it just started from then."

According to People Magazine, she is a "sponsored Franklin Pickleball Athlete, influencer, and advocate for women in sports." Her LinkedIn profile also noted that she is the founder of TBCREATIVEINC, an events marketing company.

"[He's] super big on being family-oriented": Tara Bernstein comments on Guy Fieri

In an interview with People Magazine, published on August 31, Tara Bernstein praised her father-in-law, Guy Fieri, claiming that he's "super big on being family-oriented."

"There's just so many different fun versions of him, and we always have a blast all together as a family," she added.

She shared that Fieri's emphasis on spending time with family and "bringing everyone back to the roots" is similar to her own parents' approach, adding that Guy taught her "a lot about knife skills" and that he "encourages" her to learn different things and try new foods, because she's been a "picky eater."

"Everyone has crazy busy lives, but it's so important to just spend that quality time. So it's been really fun," she said.

Expanding on her admiration, Tara added:

"It's been nice to have a father-in-law that is open to teaching me new things that I haven't ever tried before."

Stay tuned for more updates.