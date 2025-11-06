Who is Shawn Holley? David Del Rio hires Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber's lawyer after "Matlock" firing

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 7: Shawn Holley, one of the attorneys representing Danny Masterson, is seen speaking to the media on September 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Weeks after David Del Rio was fired off the sets of Matlock over sexual assault allegations, the actor has hired Shawn Holley - Kim Kardashian's lawyer - to represent him in court.

The news of Del Rio - who plays Billy Martinez on the legal drama airing on CBS - hiring Holley was reported by TMZ on Wednesday, November 5.

The actor was sued by his co-star, Leah Lewis, who claimed Del Rio had attempted to assault her in the last week of September, which she reported to the network few days later.

David Del Rio has retained powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley following his abrupt firing from CBS’s Matlock. The move comes after co-star Leah Lewis accused him of s-xual assault. #breakingnews‌ #Matlock #Celebrities pic.twitter.com/76imlgMy9b — Jill Winter (@JillWinterMusic) November 6, 2025

Shawn Holley, who is a partner at Santa Monica's Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP, has a diverse celebrity clientele, also consisting of Lindsay Lohan , Paris Hilton, Kanye West, Katt Williams, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Mike Tyson, Reggie Bush, and Justin Bieber, besides Kardashian.

According to her law firm's official website bio, Holley was born and brought up in LA, where she attended the University of California, followed by a master's degree from Southwestern University's School of Law.

Shawn Hollwy kicked off her career as a public defender in LA County, where she handled hundreds of criminal case. She then joined The Cochran Firm, where she went on to head the Criminal Defense Section and eventually became a Managing Partner.

Shawn Holley's legal counsel is also highly valued, especially in the world of entertainment. She has served as the chief legal correspondent at E! Network, and was featured as the legal analyst for the nightly coverage of the Michael Jackson trial on the channel. For several years, Holley also served as an on-air legal analyst for KABC Eyewitness News.

Ms. Holley has also worked in the education sector, having taught advocacy at NYC's Yeshiva University - for a special program called Intensive Trial Advocacy organized by the Cardozo Law School.

The Hollywood Reporter has named Shawn Holley a Power Lawyer and a Hollywood Troubleshooter. The attorney is married to vocal director Dorian Holley, and the couple have three daughters - Nayanna, Sasha, and Olivia.

While David Del Rio has made no comments about the incident, Lewis did post an Instagram story with her mother shortly afterwards, writing that they were "moving forward in love and strength". She also thanked her fans for their "support and care".

​ David Del Rio's wife called Leah Lewis out as "disturbing"

While Del Rio might've chosen to remain silent, his wife - Katherine Del Rio - decided otherwise as she posted a zoomed-in picture of Lewis on her Instagram story, writing over it:

"This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met"

Katherine's post makes it clear that she continues to trust her husband amidst the alleged assault allegations he faces, and is likely to stand beside him in his upcoming legal battle.