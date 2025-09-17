Who is Shauna Redford? All about Robert Redford’s eldest daughter as her son pays tribute

Robert Redford attends Sundance Institute's 'An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford recently passed away at 89 years. In a statement to People Magazine, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed the news.

Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home in Sundance, "the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved."

"He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy," the statement added.

As condolences poured in for the actor, Redford's grandson Conor Schlosser, son of Shauna Redford, posted a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather.

In an Instagram post, dated September 16, Conor shared a carousel of pictures, featuring both childhood photos with his grandfather and more recent ones.

"He was larger than life to the world, but to his family, he was simply that…family. Rest in peace, Grandpa.🐎 If anyone has a favorite story of him you’d like to share, please send it to me in a private message—I’d love to collect them," Conor wrote.

The first picture in the carousel showed a young Conor sitting on a horse with his grandfather, Robert Redford. The subsequent images included Robert opening gifts with Conor by his side, young Conor playing golf with his grandfather, and a few more recent pictures of them together.

The post was flooded with messages of support, with one social media user writing:

"So sorry for your loss Conor. These are beautiful pics. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind."

"An incredible loss. 😔 He was such a beautiful person and did so many wonderful things in his lifetime. Thinking of you and your family,❤️‍🩹" another user stated.

"So sorry to hear this sad news Conor. Sending you and your family lots of love and comfort ❤️" another user wrote.

Conor is the son of Shauna Jean Redford, who was born on November 15, 1960, to Robert and his previous wife, Lola Van Wagenen. According to People Magazine, she graduated with a degree in arts in 1985 from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Shauna married journalist Eric Schlosser in October 1985 on the lawn of her parents' home in Provo, Utah, per The New York Times. Sean is best known for his 2001 book Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal. The couple later welcomed Mica and Conor.

How did Robert Redford pass away?

Although the cause of death is not revealed, Cindi Berger told The New York Times that Robert Redfort died in his sleep.

Meanwhile, Lena Redford, another of Robert's grandchildren, also shared heartfelt photos of her grandfather. In an Instagram post dated September 16, Lena posted a carousel of photos featuring herself with Robert, captioning the post simply with a red heart.

Lena is the daughter of James "Jamie" Redford, who passed away in 2020 after battling bile-duct cancer. James also has a son named Dylan.

Dylan Redford also took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to his grandfather.

"He was the best grampa a grandson could ask for. He also made amazing things, helped others make amazing things, and tried to make the world a better place," Dylan wrote.

In a subsequent story, he wrote:

"Rest easy grampa. You will live on in everything you've made, done, and the wonderful family you've built."

Robert Redford is survived by his wife Sibylle Szaggars Redford, whom he married in 2009, daughters Shauna and Amy, and grandchildren.