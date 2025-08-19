Who is Ronn Owens' wife, Jan Black? All about family as former KGO hosts file for bankruptcy

Jan Black and Ronn Owens (Image via Facebook/@RonnOwens)

Ronn Owens, a former Bay Area radio legend, first known for his four-decade stint at San Francisco’s KGO Radio, is having financial troubles along with his wife, Jan Black.

According to court records, the longtime broadcasters are now filing for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, citing more than $2.3 million in debts. That story emphasized a recap of Owens’ family life, especially his partnership with Jan Black, a respected local broadcaster in her own right.

Jan Black, or Elizabeth Ann Naylor, spent her whole life as a journalist and news anchor. She has been with KCBS since 1984. She co-anchored KCBS’s afternoon drive with Dan Cockerell. Co-workers would often describe her on-air presence as one of the most reliable radio voices in the Bay Area.

News of Ronn Owens and his wife, Jan Black, filing for Chapter 13 Bankruptcy amid their daughter #LauraMichelleOwens' legal issues has hit the @EastBayTimes. Excellent article done by journalist @marthajross! #JusticeForAllVictimsOfLauraMichelleOwens https://t.co/qiOu9agUxd — Seeking Justice for All Victims of Laura Owens (@ClaytonsJustice) August 18, 2025

According to an article by SF Gate, Jan Black worked with high-profile anchors, such as Ed Baxter, and was recognised as a versatile on-air talent. As well as radio work, Black had many vocal appearances on television, including Channel 9 voiceovers.

Black stepped away from full-time broadcasting in 1996 to focus on her family, telling colleagues at the time that she wanted to raise her daughters but still pursued creative things like writing children’s books and continuing to do voice work.

A look into Ronn Owens' relationship with Jan Black and their family controversies

Jan Black and Ronn Owens have been a married couple since 1996. Owens became a household name with The Ronn Owens Program on KGO 810, where he was known for sharp commentary and political savvy in a rapidly changing political environment. On the other hand, Black provided a more measured presentation on the air beyond a talk-show format.

The couple ultimately settled in Scottsdale, Arizona, after Owens retired during the COVID-19 pandemic. They bought a house there for a whopping $1.5 million and now live there with their daughter, Laura Owens.

While both Owens and Black enjoyed long careers of success, they have had their fair share of personal and financial problems in their later years. Owens has suffered from Parkinson's disease for more than twenty years, as well as severe heart problems and several instances of cancer (SF Chronicle).

In late 2024, family and friends started a GoFundMe to help pay for his overwhelming medical expenses. The GoFundMe raised over $130,000, and Owens publicly denied any speculation that the money was being used for his daughter’s legal issues.

According to Daily Mail, Laura Owens, their daughter, was at the very center of a high-profile court case involving former Bachelor star Clayton Echard. Prosecutors in Arizona have charged her with several felonies, including fraud and perjury, in connection with allegations that she faked evidence in a paternity dispute over Echard's child.

Both Owens and Black have stated in public that they support their daughter and have stated that the donations for his medical care did not get repurposed to her defense.

The bankruptcy filing demonstrates that, even with their reported monthly income that is generated from pensions and other benefits, the couple's debts far exceed their capacity to pay. While they are under Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection, they will be able to keep their home and their assets, and work out a payment plan over the next few years.