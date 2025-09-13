Who is Price Waldman? Broadway play Cabaret halts midway after actor is hospitalised

Price Waldman suffered a health scare during the Broadway production of Cabaret (Image via Instagram/@pricewaldman)

On September 12, the Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club stopped mid-show when actor Price Waldman experienced a medical emergency on stage. Waldman was escorted off the stage and taken to a hospital after the episode.

Price Waldman is a Broadway performer who played the role of JP Who in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2006. Waldman has also acted in plays such as The Little Mermaid and The Lion King. In addition to playing understudy and original parts in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, the actor has also featured in national tours of Laurie Anderson’s Songs and Stories of Moby Dick and Phantom of the Opera.

In Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Waldman had been playing Herr Schultz as understudy, as per Playbill. According to the actor’s social media page, he was scheduled to play Schultz for the five remaining performances, after which, he was set to perform in the play as Herman/Max for another week.

What happened to Price Waldman while performing on Broadway?

Price Waldman froze on the stage while performing as Herr Schultz 20 minutes into the Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on September 12, according to People Magazine. The publication notes that the actor was taken off stage by the house manager, and the audience was asked to remain in their seats. Audience members were also notified that the actor was responsive while he was taken into the ambulance.

The show resumed after 30 minutes, with theatre actor Colin Cunliffe taking on Waldman’s part and receiving a standing ovation.

As per People Magazine, a source told the media outlet that Waldman, who was taken to a local hospital, is “okay.”

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’s troubles continue beyond Peter Waldman’s medical emergency

According to Playbill, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club’s Broadway run was supposed to last until October 19, but the production will be ending one month earlier on September 21 to restrain its financial losses. The production is directed by Rebecca Frecknall and opened on April 21, 2024.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is facing a lawsuit by one of its investors, entertainment lawyer James Lorenzo Walker, Jr. The lawsuit, as per Deadline, alleges that the production has not provided him with a review of finances or partnership records. Reviewed by the media outlet, the lawsuit states:

“Despite Cabaret grossing more than $90 million since opening on April 21, 2024, Plaintiff has not received a return of his investment or a share of profits from the Production. Plaintiff has requested and been denied access to records or an accounting and has been denied any meaningful review of partnership records or finances.”

In addition, the lawsuit also alleges that the production has deliberately concealed records from investors. According to Deadline, the lawsuit adds:

“Defendants’ conduct exemplifies an emerging scheme in theatrical financing whereby outside investors are induced to invest cash into multi-layered structures designed to conceal revenues, divert payments, and facilitate self-dealing among insiders and their affiliate entities, while depriving the outside investors of transparency, accountability and the financial benefits to which they are legally entitled.”

In addition to the lawsuit, the health of the production’s Emcee Billy Porter contributed to the show closing early. As per People Magazine, Porter was diagnosed with sepsis and was advised to rest. In Porter’s absence, Marty Lauter and David Merino have been playing the Emcee.