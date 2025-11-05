Who is Olivier Rousteing? All about designer as he part ways with Balmain after 14 years

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: Designer Olivier Rousteing attends the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In a shake‑up for the fashion world, Olivier Rousteing, a renowned French fashion designer has officially stepped aside as Balmain's director, closing a remarkable 14‑year chapter. Since taking the reins in April 2011 at just 25, Rousteing has redefined the legacy of the French luxury house, elevating it into a global powerhouse while infusing it with a bold, modern edge.

Now at the age of 40, the designer departs taking with him a legacy that feels almost mythic, a claim to fame as both one of the captains of a marquee fashion house since Yves Saint Laurent's era at Dior and as the inaugural Black creative director to command the full spectrum of categories within a French couture establishment.

His exit closes a chapter that stands as one of the most consequential tenures in a period where creative seats change hands at breakneck speed.

Olivier Rousteing exits Balmain after 14 years, marking the end of a defining era for the brand

After fourteen years steering the direction, Olivier Rousteing has formally announced his departure from Balmain signaling the close of an era for the Parisian fashion house. In a moving statement, he turned his thoughts inward, thanked the people he describes as his "chosen family" and portrayed his Balmain tenure as a period of artistic growth. He said in a statement (via Vogue):

"I am deeply proud of all that I’ve accomplished, and profoundly grateful to my exceptional team at Balmain, my chosen family, in a place that has been my home for the past 14 years. My thanks go to Mr. Rachid Mohamed Rachid and Matteo Sgarbossa for their unwavering belief in me and for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity. As I look ahead to the future and the next chapter of my creative journey, I will always hold this treasured time close to my heart."

Balmain's chief executive, Matteo Sgarbossa turned the applause back onto Rousteing, noting that his legacy has been instrumental in forging the house’s face and carving a niche in fashion's annals. Matteo Sgarbossa said:

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Olivier for writing such an important chapter in the history of Balmain House. Olivier’s contribution and passion over the past years will leave an indelible mark on the history of fashion."

The firm reports that the decision was mutual and a fresh creative direction is set to be unveiled. When Rousteing took over in 2011, making history as both the youngest and the first Black creative director at a fashion house, he set about reshaping Balmain. In the years that followed, he turned the brand into a powerhouse, not financially but culturally driven by his daring aesthetic vision, high‑profile celebrity collaborations and a steadfast commitment to diversity.

Olivier Rousteing exits Balmain after redefining its style and global influence

The exit of Olivier Rousteing of Balmain is the end of a loud, sharp era that has been formed by flash and attitude. He attended the Ecole Supérieure des Arts et Techniques de la Mode in Paris, then launched at Roberto Cavalli as an 18-year-old apprentice and then soared to the top of women's design. In 2009, he landed at Balmain; just two years later, he was already running a show of his own, transforming its luxurious base with bold cuts, heavy forms but oodles of glitz.

He made his brand known to the whole world and under him, the brand combined runway glamour with star power through his crew - BalmainArmy - including Rihanna, Kim K. and Gigi Hadid. Balmain attracted the attention of Mayhoola for Investments, a Qatari to take over under his leadership in 2016, as reported by Harper's Bazaar.

In announcing the breakup, both parties praised the other; the chairman of Balmain, Rachid Mohamed Rachid lauded Rousteing and his progressive outlook, as well as the profound imprint he has imposed on the creative path of the brand.

