Who is Lucky Blue Smith? TikToker Nara Smith reveals her husband does not allow her to drive

TikToker Nara Smith, who is pregnant for the fourth time since her marriage to Lucky Blue Smith, posted a reel on her channel on Thursday, August 21.

In it, Lucky was listing down the "unspoken rules" of their marriage. He started off by saying:

"One thing I do is I drive, no matter what. I really get bothered when I see girls driving a guy. I don't know why, I just don't like it."

Adding on to the conversation, Smith pointed out that her husband also took charge of fueling up the tanks, saying:

"You also always fill up the tank. I don't remember the last time I pumped gas. I probably haven't in years, unless I'm alone."

Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith got married five years ago, and have since welcomed three children into the world, with the content creator having a fourth baby on the way.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Lucky Blue Smith is a model born in the Mormon Smith family in Utah. He has three older sisters, two of whom are models themselves - Pyper America Smith and Daisy Clementine Smith.

His third sibling, Starlie Cheyenne Smith, went into music, releasing a song titled Superfly in 2023.

In 2018, Lucky and Pyper were on the cover of the August issue of Harper's Bazaar. In the accompanying interview with the magazine, the siblings spoke about their childhood memories and pet peeves.

Lucky Blue Smith was signed by a modelling agency when he was 12

Harper's Bazaar reports that Lucky Blue Smith wasn't an aspiring model when fame found him. It was his sister, Daisy Clementine, who wanted to make it as a model.

When Daisy was first signed by an agency, she arrived at the signing with her whole family, where Lucky and Pyper were also scouted. Two years later, Lucky - who was now 12 - was signed to Next Models, which kicked his modeling career off.

Lucky Blue Smith is still a model and is now represented by IMG Models. Earlier this year, Smith walked in the Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2025 show at the New York Fashion Week.

This was the first event where his wife, Nara, saw him walk the runway for the first time since meeting him.

Besides modeling, the Smith siblings are also into music and even had a band together, in which Lucky was a drummer. It was called The Atomics, and performed at Coachella in 2017.

Nine years ago, Lucky Blue Smith made his debut movie appearance with Love Everlasting in 2016. In the film, the model portrayed Brider Jenkins.

A high-schooler who struggles with fitting in and later runs away from his home alongside his mother to escape an abusive father.

Before meeting Nara Pellman, Lucky Blue Smith was in a relationship with Stormi Bree Henley. The couple also welcomed a baby girl together in 2017.

They've now broken up but continue to co-parent their little girl, Gravity Blue.

Nara Smith announced her fourth pregnancy on social media earlier in June, with her baby being due in September 2025. The TikToker has decided to go for a home birth this time as well.