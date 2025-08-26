Who is Lexie Jones? All about David Bowie’s daughter as she reveals autism diagnosis

Lexi Jones (Image via Instagram/@_p0odle_)

Singer-songwriter David Bowie's daughter, Lexie Jones, recently opened up about her autism diagnosis. For those unfamiliar, autism is a "condition related to brain development that affects how people see others and socialize with them," according to Mayo Clinic.

On June 26, 2025, Lexie Jones took to her Instagram handle to reveal her autism diagnosis.

"Autism does not have one look, one voice, or one way of showing up. It comes in many forms, and a lot of us learn to hide it without even realizing we are doing it. I was recently diagnosed as autistic, and it finally made sense of so much I have carried quietly my whole life," she wrote.

Lexi claimed that autism is often diagnosed later in life for women and "people socialized as female." She added that the diagnosis doesn't change her identity but provides her with "language, clarity, and relief."

"I am sharing this because I know I am not the only one, and because stories like this deserve to be seen," she added.

Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones is the only daughter of David and his second wife, Iman. Born on August 15, 2000, Lexi is an artist and musician who released her 12-track album Xandri on April 2, 2025.

She also shares snippets of her paintings, singing, and poems on her Instagram handle, which has over 200,000 followers. As a visual artist, she also showcases her work on her self-titled website.

"I've spent my whole life feeling like I was different": Lexie Jones expands on her autism diagnosis

​The aforementioned Instagram post was accompanied by an essay by Lexie Jones, titled The Quiet Effort: Neurodivergence Through My Lens, where she expanded on her autism diagnosis.

In the four-page essay, she explained that she has spent her entire life feeling "different" and trying to keep up with something people were "handed naturally," like "social interactions, emotional regulation, and even just basic functioning."

She added that, even though being hyper-aware of everything and everyone felt like a blessing because it gave her the ability to constantly adjust and say or do the right things to appear "normal," it also made her feel more "isolated." She also explained that she never felt like she belonged anywhere, leaving her "exhausted from masking."

"I am constantly managing overwhelm, overthinking social cues, and trying to appear calm when I am not. Just because I can blend in does not mean it comes naturally to me. The way I interact with the world is something I have had to consciously construct. It has never felt aligned with who I actually am or what feels intuitive. It feels more like a performance I have built over time, not a reflection of how I truly think, feel, or function," she added.

The long, self-reflective letter concluded with her writing that after a "long and exhausting process" of questioning herself, she finally found the clarity she had been searching for. Lexi explained that after undergoing an autism evaluation and receiving a formal diagnosis, it was confirmed that she is autistic.

"Hearing that out loud did not change who I am. It gave a name to the experience I have spent my whole life trying to understand. It feels validating, Not because it solves everything, but because it finally makes sense. The overwhelm, the sensitivity, the masking, the burnout, the constant feeling of being out of sync," she wrote.

The Along the road singer continued:

"Now there is a reason. This does not make me someone new. I am still me. But now I get to be me with more understanding, more self- compassion, and less shame. It is not about fitting into a category or chasing a label. It is about being able to see myself clearly for the first time. And I wanted to share that."

Lexie Jones's father, David Bowie, died at the age of 69 from cancer on Jan. 10, 2016. Her mother, Iman, has a daughter, Zulekha, from her first marriage to Spencer Haywood. Meanwhile, Bowie also has a son, Duncan, from his first wife, Angela Bowie.

Speaking about her late husband, in an interview with People Magazine, Iman said:

"I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband, and I said, 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.' Through my memory, my love lives."

Stay tuned for the latest updates from Lexie Jones on her autism diagnosis.