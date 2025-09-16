Who is Leticia Cline? American Pickers' Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend reportedly facing multiple surgeries following car accident

Leticia Cline and Mike Wolfe (Image via Instagram/@leticiacline)

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, were recently involved in a car accident in Tennessee on September 12, leaving them with multiple injuries.

Wolfe shared the news via his Instagram stories on September 13 and mentioned that he and Cline "were involved in a car accident last evening in Columbia, TN. By the grace of God, we're both safe and okay."

Cline, a model and entrepreneur who runs The Ace Coffee Co., was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she is currently "receiving the very best care," according to her company's Instagram account.

The post was accompanied by pictures of their vintage blue car with significant front-end damage.

While giving an update about their health, Wofle said:

"We are both receiving excellent care and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time and we appreciate all of your love & prayers. God bless."

Meanwhile, in a subsequent post, Cline shared that her mouth will be "wired shut" and that she suffered multiple injuries, including a "broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung, and a lot of swelling on my spine."

"Hopefully I get surgery tomorrow. Broke jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling in my spine. My mouth will be wired shut I still got my brain and that's all that matters," she wrote.

On September 14, Laticia stated that she "got up and walked around" in the hospital. She also shared that although Mike is discharged, he is "right by my side." In another picture, Cline is seen sitting upright in her hospital bed, reviewing paperwork.

"Just because I’m missing a city council meeting doesn’t mean I can’t be involved. It will take more than a crash to stop me from caring about city matters," she wrote.

According to her IMDB Page, Leticia was born in Glasgow, Kentucky, on October 1, 1978. She reportedly began modeling at the age of 14 and appeared in prominent magazines, including Playboy and Maxim. According to her official website, Cline became fascinated with motorcycles at the age of four when her father "put me on a Honda 50."

However, she stopped riding bikes after her father passed away in 2008 and moved to New York City, where she became the "director of Marketing and PR at a Fortune 500 company." After five years, she moved to Florida and, in 2014, resumed riding motorcycles.

More about Leticia Cline

According to TV Insider, in 2014, Leticia Cline co-founded Standard Motorcycle Co. and became the first female Harley Hooligan Flat Track racer, competing in the ESPN X Games in 2017.

Later in 2018, she opened a motorcycle garage named Smiley’s in honor of her dad, and also opened Ace Coffee Cafe in Cave City, Kentucky, on March 30, 2024, which she co-owns with her mother Debbie Passmore and sister Shannon Burke, per The US Sun.

Meanwhile, in 2006, Cline worked as an interviewer for TNA Wrestling and later appeared in renowned shows and movies, including Beauty and the Geek, The Young and the Restless Soap Opera Challenge, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Last International Playboy, Closing Time, and more.

Lericia Cline began dating Mike Wolfe in 2021. She is also a mother to a son, Caleb, from a previous marriage. According to her official website, she is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed at the age of 37.