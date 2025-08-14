Who is Ky Frost? Kirk Frost’s son deactivates Instagram amid T Hood murder investigation

Kirk Frost and Rasheeda attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s son Ky Frost has deactivated his Instagram after being named prime suspect in the killing of rapper T-Hood. Citing the incident report by the Gwinnett County Police Department, TMZ on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, reported on the development.

For context, T-Hood was shot in his home on Friday following a domestic dispute. Emergency responders rushed him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Per TMZ, the rapper was dating Kirk and Rasheeda's daughter, Kelsie.

As news of the alleged domestic dispute with T-Hood and Ky Frost's involvement spread, Kelsie slammed the "conspiracy theories" circulating online. According to Bossip, she took to her Instagram on Saturday to state:

"I can’t sit back and let the narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE."

She continued:

"I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by people who are creating weird and sick rumors."

Last September Ky Frost was involved in a car crash

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the shooting occurred on the 3900 block of Lee Road in Snellville. Citing the initial investigation, cops told the outlet that it involved a domestic disturbance with a woman. Notably, she was injured during the altercation.

The shooter later arrived and tried to "separate himself" from the situation before the unfortunate incident. Cops believe the shooting could be self defense. Further, he reportedly remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigators. A witness, present at the time, too, has been in contact with the authorities.

Ky Frost, 24, is the eldest son of Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. According to Vibe, he has four half-siblings, including younger brother Karter and sister Kelsie. He runs a YouTube channel called Just Ky. His content is centered around pranks, challenges, daily vlogs, and reaction videos. Ky Frost boasts over 10,000 subscribers. In one of his videos, the 24-year-old described he was into racing.

Ky made headlines last September after he was involved in a crash. At the time, his mother, Rasheeda, shared an Instagram video showing the wrecked car. While she didn't detail what caused the accident, she added:

"What started off as a great day turned into one of those moments… Thank you GOD for protecting our baby @kyfrost_ cuz as parents when me & @frost117 pull up to the accident & the 1st thing you see is your child’s car looking like this an unexplainable feeling comes over your body & mind."

Rasheeda explained that Ky Frost was "bruised and limping" but otherwise alright. The video showed a dark-colored vehicle with its front totaled.

Before deactivating his account, Ky boasted over 113,000 followers on Instagram. A highlight reel on the page shows the 24-year-old performing wheelies on a motorbike.

The Frost family has not publicly commented on the incident.