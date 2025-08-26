Who is Konvy? Police reportedly arrest Kick streamer for 'spraying water' in Home Depot as a 'prank'

Konvy (Image via Instagram/@konvy1k)

Kick streamer Steven Garcia, known as Konvy, along with fellow content creator Myhouseisdirty and other internet personalities, sparked controversy with a public stunt at a Home Depot store.

During the prank, the group reportedly sprayed a woman with a water hose, drawing attention and criticism from shoppers and netizens across social media. The incident has raised questions about the limits of pranks and the harsh consequences of such activities in public.

The incident drew widespread criticism after Konvy caught the instance in a livestream on Kick.

Soon, police were summoned after the creators attempted to prank and spray water at shoppers at the store. According to a report by Dexerto, officers arrived on-site and questioned the group about their actions. It has also been reported that the group has been arrested.

Everything we know about Konvy's recent controversial prank

This widely discussed prank by a group of content creators at a Home Depot store in Miami, Florida, took an unexpected turn when one shopper ended up drenched. Konvy captured the incident live on his stream, showing the creator pretending to be an employee.

Dressed in a fluorescent vest, Myhouseisdirty first appeared to be watering nearby plants before aiming a water hose at an unsuspecting woman, repeatedly spraying her for several seconds, as Dexerto reported.

The woman shopper was caught off guard. Soon, the prank escalated as she expressed her frustration and insisted the actions were unacceptable. Meanwhile, the creator alleged that he was using a broken hose, and it could not be stopped from spraying water. Instead, it continued to direct the stream of water at her.

The innocent woman became increasingly upset when she noticed the camera, eventually deciding to involve the police authorities. Seeing the camera, she asked,

"Are you filming this?"

During the confrontation, one of the group members, believed to be Konvy, attempted to justify the stunt. He meddled in between and claimed he was a "journalist." Cameraman Konvy further added,

"I walk around and I journal everything."

In fact, he tried defending the other creator, telling that he

"didn’t see [her] while spraying the hose."

Despite this, the woman proceeded to call the police. Officers arrived at the store and questioned the group about the incident, which has since sparked a heated conversation online. According to a video shared by Instagram user @clip.lott, Konvy and Red were arrested after they drenched a woman.

On August 25, YouTuber Asmongold reacted to the unnecessary prank and raised his voice on X (formerly Twitter).

Based, hopefully charged with assault



These "pranks" need to stop and they won't until there are actual consequences — Zack (@Asmongold) August 25, 2025

Expressing his frustration, he wrote,

"Based, hopefully charged with assault

These "pranks" need to stop and they won't until there are actual consequences"

This isn't the first time Konvy has been involved in controversy. Back in 2023, he publicly criticized Alex Venegas during a livestream by N3on. In the same stream, he used the N-word, further sparking significant outrage. During a feud captured in the live broadcast, Konvy was heard saying,

"Don't touch me or what, n**ga? What? What?"

