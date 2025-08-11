Who is Katie Couric’s daughter Ellie Monahan? Veteran journalist praises writer as “extraordinary mom”

Ellie Monahan & Katie Couric (Image via Getty)

Katie Couric, 68, is a proud mother to Ellie Monahan and Caroline Couric Monahan. She welcomed her daughters during her first marriage to the late Jay Monahan, who passed away in 1998 from cancer.

Ellie is now a grown-up adult and a mother of a baby boy, John Albert Dobrosky. She had her first child in March 2024 with husband Mark Dobrosky, making Couric embrace her new role as a grandmother for the first time.

In a recent exclusive conversation with People, the renowned journalist praised her daughter for being a wonderful mother to her grandson. Expressing her pride and joy for Ellie, she shared,

"She’s an extraordinary mom. She’s doing an amazing job. And when it comes to parenting, I just keep my trap shut."

It’s official — I have a grandson! (But don’t call me grandma lol) John Albert Dobrosky was born on Saturday at 8:23 a.m., and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him into the world. 💙 https://t.co/XSFcZoJqZm pic.twitter.com/61pzRbjbzN — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 25, 2024

While walking the red carpet for Stand Up to Cancer’s annual fundraising special in Nashville, hosted on August 9, 2025, Couric chatted with the outlet and revealed her only rule as a grandma. She explained,

"My only ‘grandmother rule’ is to not tell my daughter what to do"

Everything we know about Katie Couric’s daughter, Ellie Monahan

A look at her younger days

Elinor Tully Monahan, Katie and Jay's older daughter, was born on July 23, 1991, in Washington, D.C. According to a People report published last month, she attended Yale University for her graduation.

After completing her education, she has been staying in Los Angeles. Professionally, she is a screenwriter and is well-known in the entertainment industry for her association with The Boys and Mr. Robot.

As the daughter of the veteran journalist and the commissioner of the PGA Tour, onlookers have often been curious to know her personal life.

However, the writer has always preferred to stay away from the spotlight. People cited a 2019 AOL interview with Katie, where she called her elder daughter "a private person." Delving into her daughter's choices, she explained,

"She's [Ellie's] actually pretty low-key. When she was 16 and I did an interview with a magazine, I told a story about her and she said, 'Mom, I'd really prefer that you not talk about me in public, and if you do, can you just ask me first?' I was like, 'You're absolutely right.'"

She is married to Mark Dobrosky.

During these challenging times it was so wonderful to take part in something joyful and full of promise. Last weekend, my friends and I threw a pretty swell engagement party for Ellie & Mark. So happy for the bride and groom and our families! We are so very lucky. 💞💞 pic.twitter.com/zaw29b3ucp — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2019

Ellie Monahan and Mark Dobrosky met while studying at Yale University. In February 2019, Dobrosky popped the question, and the duo celebrated their engagement during a holiday to Ojai in California.

That year in August, Katie and her closest friends threw an engagement party for Ellie and Mark. Sharing glimpses from this unforgettable occasion, she wrote,

"During these challenging times it was so wonderful to take part in something joyful and full of promise. Last weekend, my friends and I threw a pretty swell engagement party for Ellie & Mark. So happy for the bride and groom and our families! We are so very lucky."

Around two years later, in 2021, Ellie tied the knot with Mark at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York, on July 4. For the first time, they experienced parenthood with the birth of their son in March 2024.

Ellie planned the sweetest pregnancy reveal for her mother in 2023. While chilling on a patio, she handed over a personalized bracelet, sharing the message that she was expecting her first baby.

I've been dying to tell you. This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift13 concert over the summer, forget your friendship bracelet, and your daughters say, “Don’t worry, we made one for you!” P.S.- Read all of the details in today's Wake-Up Call! https://t.co/Kp6LkCEH0f pic.twitter.com/AmnHPbVy2E — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 18, 2023

The bracelet read, "Granny to be," and Katie Couric's reaction to becoming a grandma was filled with joy and excitement.

Last year, on March 25, Katie announced the heartfelt news of welcoming her first grandson, John. Addressing the major life update with the world, she penned a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing,

"John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds. He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather. Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon 🌕 (it was a full moon) I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed."

Joyous to be a grandma, she also dedicated a special tribute to Albert by writing about "the special day in Wake-Up Call" for Katie Couric Media.