Who is Jaylen Brown’s dad? All about Marcelles Brown's arrest in Vegas stabbing

Quenton Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, was taken into custody in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder after a violent altercation that happened on Wednesday, August 20.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report stated that Brown and the other vehicle's driver were in a parking lot when Brown allegedly dinged the other vehicle. Brown and the other driver began to dispute over the issue, which then escalated into a physical confrontation. Witnesses told police that Brown produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

While many fans recognize Jaylen Brown as one of the successful stars in the NBA, fewer people know who his father is. Marselles Brown, who is sometimes known as Quenton Brown, was a professional heavyweight boxer.

According to a report by Slam, at seven feet tall, Marselles Brown had a remarkable career as a boxer and finished it with a record of 33-18-1. He also won the World Boxing Union (WBU) World Champion Title in 2016.

Marselles said in interviews that he came out of retirement to inspire his kids because he wanted them to see perseverance and resiliency. He would often talk about Jalen with pride, and also his older brother, and emphasize the value of hard work and focus that would translate to their sports and life.

"I am extremely proud of both my sons. I am especially proud of Jaylen. He is an extraordinary athlete and very smart," he said in a 2016 interview with boxing247.com

A look into Marselles Brown's recent arrest

The victim of Marselles Brown's stabbing suffered multiple significant injuries, which included stab wounds to the back and chest.

His hand had also been slashed, affecting tendons, and internal injuries that required partial gastrectomy. Doctors also reported a fracture to the rib, which may also require surgical intervention.

"a stab wound in the middle of his back, a stab wound in his upper right chest clavicle area, a defensive wound to his left hand that penetrated to his tendons, a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy to remove part of his digestive system," the police report stated.

According to the New York Post, a witness has said that Brown swung the knife "25 times". Brown is currently set at $300,000 bail, and if released, he must wear an ankle monitor. He is currently in the custody of the Clark County Detention Center, and it is not clear if he has legal counsel.

The investigation is still active in the Las Vegas stabbing case related to Marselles Brown. Neither the Boston Celtics nor Jaylen Brown has released a statement related to the matter as the legal process plays out. More information is expected to come to light in the next several weeks.