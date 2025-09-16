Who is Frederick Haynes III's wife? All about Friendship West Baptist church pastor as health issues trigger concern

Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III (C) speaks onstage during the National CARES Mentoring Movement 4th Annual For The Love Of Our Children Gala (Image via Getty)

Friendship-West Baptist Church's senior pastor, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, has taken a temporary medical leave due to a medical diagnosis. For context, on September 15, the Friendship-West Baptist Church shared the news, revealing that the pastor is set to undergo surgery and will "spend the coming weeks focused on recovery."

In the meantime, Dr. Haynes has appointed Executive Pastor, Rev. David Malcolm McGruder, to oversee pastoral and ministry responsibilities. Meanwhile, their Chief Operations Officer, Mrs. Veta Holt, will continue to handle financial operations.

In a statement, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III stated:

"While this is a personal challenge, I stand firm in my faith and have complete confidence in God's healing power. James 5:15 reminds us, 'And the prayer of faith shall save the sick.' I am profoundly grateful for your prayers, love, support, understanding, and respect for my privacy during this time, and I look forward to returning after my recovery."

Meanwhile, the statement from Friendship-West Baptist Church continued:

"Our members and the community are invited to send pictures, videos, and well-wishes to Dr. Haynes using Kudoboard. Gifts, cards, and other sentiments of love and support may also be sent to Friendship-West Baptist Church, Attn: Alisha Trusty. The church will also release periodic updates via the church's official spokesperson, Alisha Trusty, Chief Strategist."

The comment section of the post was flooded with messages of support and prayers for the pastor's recovery.

"Pastor Haynes, we love you immensely and will be praying for a safe, uneventful surgery. We'll also be praying for an appropriate length recovery. God is setting you up for the comeback of all comebacks! We are already thanking God for what is about to happen. Like you said today, when life falls apart, God is setting the stage for something new in your life. Many blessings to you," one user wrote.

"Praying in Jesus Name for a speedy recovery after surgery for Dr Haynes. Every time he spoke he was flat footed as a goose, ion other words he was too good. Amen 🙏. Blessings to him and his family," another user wrote.

"I know God's already worked it out for Pastor Haynes. I'm claiming the victory on his healing, in the mighty name of Jesus," another user wrote.

Frederick Haynes III celebrated his 41st marriage anniversary with Debra Peek-Haynes on August 30, 2025. The couple shares a daughter, Abeni Jewel Haynes. According to Friendship-West Baptist Church, Debra is the founder and president of Quorum Commercial, a commercial real estate firm.

According to her LinkedIn, she also founded Debra's Healing Kitchen in 2011, and completed her bachelor's degree with a major in fine arts and a minor in marketing in 1979 from Eastern Michigan University.

More about Frederick Haynes III

Frederick Douglass Haynes III was born on November 10, 1960, in Texas, Dellas to the late Rev. Frederick D. Haynes, Jr., and Lynetta Haynes-Oliver. After completing high school at Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, California, he received his education from Bishop College in Dallas, Texas, graduating in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religion and English. Frederick earned a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1996.

He later received his Doctor of Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation in 2005 and also had the opportunity to study at Christ Church, Oxford University in Oxford, England.

He became the senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in 1983, and also authored two books, Healing Our Broken Village and Soul Fitness with Frederick D. Haynes, II.

It is worth noting that no further information has been released regarding Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III's recent medical diagnosis.