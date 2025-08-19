Who is Fiona Jordan? TikToker apologizes for toddler vaping video controversy

Fiona Jordan (Image via Insatgram/@diogoj_18)

Fiona Jordan, a New York City influencer and a TikTok content creator, has issued a public apology, after a video from years ago was uncovered showing her encouraging a toddler to vape. The video went viral on social media, amplifying outrage over Jordan's past actions, as well as her meteoric rise as a creator of lifestyle and fashion content.

The resurfaced video, which is said to be from eight years ago, shows a boy who was being babysitted by Jordan and a friend. In the video the boy can be seen taking a puff from a vape and subsequently coughing.

At the time, Fiona Jordan, who was still a teenager, can be heard laughing off camera while her friend is offering the vape to the boy. The toddler seems to be distressed and confused in the video.

When the video went viral in August 2025, Jordan, now 23, released an emotional apology video made available on her TikTok account expressing the regrets she has for filming the incident, how she laughed at the child, and how she did not intervene.

"I am a human, I make mistakes and this is one that I regret more than anything in this world. That moment does not reflect who I am today or the values that I live by. I cannot change what I did, but I can acknowledge how wrong it was and continue to hold myself accountable," she said in the video.

A look into Fiona Jordan's career as a content creator

Regardless of the controversy, Fiona Jordan has made a name for herself over the last few years as a successful social media personality. Under her handle, @fionasfitzz, she has gained almost 600,000 followers on TikTok, where she posts "get ready with me" clips, lifestyle content, and fashion-centered videos.

Because of her growing influence, she has worked with brands and companies like Steve Madden, Coca-Cola, Macy's, White Fox Boutique, and Essence Makeup. Likewise, she continues to grow her brand on Instagram through content creation for both personal and professional pursuits.

She finished a bachelor’s degree in Corporate Communications with a minor in Business in 2024 from Penn State University.

According to her LinkedIn bio, in addition to creating content, Jordan has experience as a social media marketer. Jordan has worked with businesses like Nina's Restaurant and Amendoloro’s Boutique where she worked with them to manage their digital marketing campaigns.

In her apology, Fiona Jordan emphasized that the incident was not a reflection of the person she has become, noting her dedication to accountability and growth. Jordan also stated that she had cooperated with police at the time the video was recorded, claiming that she took accountability for her actions as a teenager.

There is no denying that this incident has harmed her public persona, yet the future of Jordan in the influencer space remains uncertain.