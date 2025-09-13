Who is Ernest Wesley Heinz? Sopranos actor arrested over road rage shooting

A representational image of a police cruiser (Image via Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

Ernest Wesley Heinz has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting in Galloway, New Jersey. Heinz has been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon, among other counts, as per PHL 17 News.

Ernest Wesley Heinz is an actor who appeared in the popular TV series, The Sopranos in an uncredited role in 2006, as per his IMDb page. Heinz has also played numerous small roles in films such as Fool’s Gold, J. Edgar and Ricky. Additionally, Heinz has served as a producer for a short film titled, A Day with the Urns, in which he also played a role.

Heinz’s sister, Kristy Heinz, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. The actor and producer made a video with the intention of spreading awareness about the disease. In the video, Kristy’s journey with cancer treatment at the University of Pennsylvania’s Roberts Proton Therapy Center is depicted.

All we know about the road rage incident involving Ernest Wesley Heinz

According to CBS News, on September 11, a woman named Maritza Arias-Galva reported during a 911 call that she was shot in the face by an unidentified man who was seen driving on Stockton University campus’ Vera King Ferris Drive. The publication noted that Arias-Galva shared that the man had a long, blonde ponytail and was driving a white Honda SUV.

The Galloway Township Police Department confirmed in a statement on Facebook that the man was identified as the 46-year-old Ernest Wesley Heinz. The police found Heinz, who is a resident of Port Republic, at the Blue Heron Pines Development in Galloway Township. Police Chief Eric B. Hendrickson responded to the arrest and said,

“The prompt and professional actions of our officers resulted in a quick apprehension of Mr. Heinz. We wish Ms. Aria-Galva a swift recovery, and we are here to support our community following this senseless incident.”

Continuing, Hendrickson also took note of Heinz’s charges and warned,

“These charges are merely an accusation and not proof of guilt. In all criminal cases, a charged defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

According to the statement by the Galloway Township Police Department, Arias-Galva was taken to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center and is presently in a “stable condition.”

While the investigation was ongoing and Heinz had not been identified and apprehended, the Stockton University had issued a shelter in place order for its Galloway campus. As per PHL 17 News, in a statement to the students after Heinz had been arrested, president Joe of the University wrote,

“The decision to issue the directive was made out of an abundance of caution, following notification from the Stockton University Police Department of a reported shooting incident in the surrounding off-campus area. While the incident did not occur on campus, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always our highest priority.”

The president also expressed his gratitude to the officials involved in the investigation and added,

“We are deeply grateful to our Stockton University Police Department for their vigilance and swift action, as well as to the Galloway Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police and all other local, county, and state law enforcement agencies who responded with professionalism and care. Their coordination and partnership are essential to keeping our community safe.”

Heinz is currently lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.