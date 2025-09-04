Who is Domino Kirke? Penn Badgley welcomes twins with wife

Domino Kirke-Badgley and Penn Badgley attend the Netflix's "You" Season 5 New York Screening at The Plaza Hotel (Image via Getty)

American actor Penn Badgley and his wife, Domino Kirke, recently welcomed twin boys. The You star shared the news on September 3 while announcing an upcoming event supporting the release of his new book Crushmore.

During the announcement, he turned the camera to one of his newborn's feet, stating:

"I’m interrupting my paternity leave, which I’m on by the way, which is also I’m whispering. There’s tiny little baby feet right there. I don’t want to wake them up."

Badgley announced the pregnancy in a now-deleted Instagram post in February 2025.

"Babies #3 and #4 coming this summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley 👶♥️👶🎢 #handsoffthewheel #monoditwins," he captioned the post.

The couple is also parents to a 5-year-old son, and Domino shares a 16-year-old son, Cassius, with her ex, musician Morgan O'Kane.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke began dating in 2014 and were legally married in a courthouse ceremony in Brooklyn, New York, on February 27, 2017. The couple eventually welcomed their son on August 11, 2020.

Domino Kirke is a singer-songwriter, as well as a doula and birth educator. She co-founded a doula collective firm called Carriage House Birth in 2012.

In an interview with Get In Her Ears in 2018, she explained that she began taking piano lessons at the age of six, and by 11, she had started writing her own music.

"We always had recording studios in my home growing up because my dad is a musician. I then went to performing arts high school in New York," she added.

She went on to study music at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City, and later formed a band, DOMINO, with Jordan Galland, touring with artists such as Lily Allen and Gang of Four.

However, their band eventually disbanded, and she released her solo album Beyond Waves in 2017. Most recently, she dropped her album titled The Most Familiar Star in April 2025.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her birth doula business, the 41-year-old singer stated:

"Giving birth was this huge threshold I crossed, and it was really stressful," Domino told Spin in April 2025. "It was an extremely traumatic delivery and I came out of it feeling like I wanted to give back to people that didn’t have support."

"He's a really good stepdad": Domino Kirke reflects on Penn Badgley's parenting skills

In a statement to US Weekly, Domino Kirke praised Penn Badgley for being a "good" stepdad to her son.

"He’s a really good stepdad. He doesn’t have to be 'dad' so he can have more fun with him. It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me ‘cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well."

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Modern Love podcast in March 2025, Penn explained that Cassius' father is "very much in his life," and described his family dynamic as an "interesting situation" where he has a biological son and a stepson, which gives him "two different kinds of parental roles."

"So his father is his father, and I’m something else," he added.

As of now, Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley have not shared any additional details about their twin newborn sons. Stay tuned for more updates.