Who is Devon Lucie’s partner? WDSU meteorologist arrested on Domestic abuse and Child endangerment charge

Devon Lucie, the Chief Meteorologist of New Orleans’ WDSU, has been charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and resisting an officer by refusing to identify. Lucie was arrested during the early hours of Sunday, October 5, in Marrero, as per Fox 8.

Lucie’s partner is New Orleans-based pastry chef Patty Dinh. She is the owner of Éclair Délicieux, a bakery located in Terrytown, Louisiana. In addition to running her bakery, Dinh also teaches classes in which she shares her knowledge of baking techniques.

Dinh attended the French Pastry School in Chicago. A Vietnamese-American, Dinh returned to the West Bank in Louisiana, where she was born and her family still resides, to open Éclair Délicieux in 2017, according to NOLA.com. The news outlet also noted that at the time, Dinh was nine months pregnant.

Dinh and Lucie have shared photographs on social media with each other’s families over the years, sharing a glimpse into their lives.

About Devon Lucie’s recent arrest

According to The Independent, Devon Lucie was arrested after the police were alerted about a disturbance complaint. The news outlet reported that Lucie’s partner of the last four years accused the meteorologist of physically assaulting her.

Lucie’s partner reported to investigators that an argument between the couple began while they were attending a festival in Gretna, where the broadcaster left her alone without access to a vehicle, according to Fox 8. When she made her way home, she pried the door open of their shared home as she did not have a key.

As per information shared by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the woman alleged that Lucie punched her multiple times and a struggle ensued as she attempted to defend herself, noted NOLA.com. The arrest document read,

“She said that they wrestled, and she fought back in self-defense.”

The news outlet also noted that the investigators observed cuts, marks and scratches on the woman’s face and upper body.

The woman’s children were asleep on the living room couch when the alleged scuffle between her and her partner, Lucie, was ensuing, as per The Independent. As a result, Lucie has been charged with domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

The publication reported that Lucie’s charge of resisting an officer by refusing to identify stems from the fact that the meteorologist declined to provide his name and other identifying details to the police officers. According to the arrest documents, Lucie also refused to put on his shoes and clothes or to clean up his own dried injuries.

Fox 8 shared that the WDSU meteorologist was given the go-ahead medically by the WJMC EMS, following which, he was read his rights and taken to be booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Meanwhile, WDSU stated that it had placed Lucie on leave pending the results of the investigation.