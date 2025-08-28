Who is Deen Kharbouch? All about French Montana’s ex-wife as rapper reportedly gets engaged to Princess of Dubai Sheikha Mahra

French Montana, Deen Kharbouch and Sheikha Mahra (Image via Getty, X/@ Zeref, Instagram/@_xtianna_)

American rapper French Montana has reportedly got engaged to Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. TMZ announced the news on August 27, citing Montana's representative, who claimed that the couple got engaged in June 2025 at the Paris Fashion Week, shortly after the Unforgettable rapper walked the runway for the first time.

According to the outlet, the couple's wedding date and other related details are still being finalized. They began appearing together in public last year and apparently made their relationship official when they were spotted holding hands at Paris Fashion Week events this year, per E! News.

French Montana is reportedly engaged to the Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra.



(via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/WbO1cbvRD8 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 27, 2025

Their engagement news comes one year after the Emirati princess announced her divorce from her former husband, Emirati businessman Sheikh Mana bin Mohamed bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum, and accused him of infidelity. The two married in 2023 and welcomed their daughter in May 2024.

Announcing her divorce in an Instagram post, a little over two months after welcoming her daughter, Sheikha wrote:

"As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce you. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Before Sheikha Mahra, French Montana was married to Deen Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014. According to Legit, Deen Kharbouch, a 39-year-old entrepreneur born in Harlem, New York City, is the founder of Palmer Road in New York City and Kruzie Enterprise. She also co-founded French's recording company, Coke Boys Entertainment. Deen earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Media Studies from New York University.

Deen Kharbouch says French Montana "abandoned" her and their son

Deen Kharbouch and French Montana share a 16-year-old son, Kruz Kharbouch, whom they welcomed in 2009. French was rumored to be dating Khloe Krdarshain in 2014, which led Deen to tell Life & Style magazine that the rapper "abandoned" them.

"She [Khloe Krdarshain] has to be careful. Things are not what they seem," said Deen.

Deen continued:

"As soon as he popped, it was as if Kruz and I didn’t exist. He practically abandoned us. Sometimes we won’t hear from him for two or three months."

Their divorce was reportedly finalized in 2014, according to Hollywood Life, which also cited an insider who claimed that the settlement was valued at over $2 million.

"He was in court on monday and basically they wrapped up his divorce peacefully. They had been together for a long time and they were with each other when neither had money, they had so much in common. They settled peacefully in court in New Jersey … it’s all wrapped up," a source told the outlet in 2014.

Praising his ex-wife, French took to X on April 6, 2017, writing:

"My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen All I did was defend myself if I affended anybody I apologize."

My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen

All I did was defend myself if I affended anybody I apologize — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 6, 2017

Meanwhile, in an interview with Esquire, French once again acknowledged Deen, stating that their son is "more protected" by his mother and that she is "more protective than my mother was."

"When my father left, my mother couldn't teach me anything; Kruz’s mother will raise him right. She's like a tiger mom - but in a classy way," he added.

Born and raised in Morocco, French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, immigrated to New York City with his family at the age of 13. He gained global success in 2017 with his album Jungle Rules, which featured the hit song Unforgettable.