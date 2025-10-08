Who is Daniel Suarez married to? All about family as NASCAR star’s family involved in NC crash

Julia Piquet and Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet, look on during qualifying for the Busch Light Pole at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez just opened up about the serious accident that members of his family, including his wife, were in. While sharing images of the severely damaged car in which his wife, mother, and mother-in-law were riding, Suarez revealed that his family is safe.

Suarez is married to Julia Piquet. Her origin is intrinsically tied to the racetrack, as she is the daughter of Nelson Piquet, a three-time F1 champion from Brazil.

Posting images of his wife’s disfigured Chevrolet car on social media, Suarez wrote,

“What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother and mother in law. Yesterday was a very scary day. Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive.”

The accident took place in Iron Station, North Carolina. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s Master Trooper, Chris Casey, Julia’s Chevrolet Blazer was on Highway 73 in Iron Station when she lowered her speed to turn left, but was hit by a vehicle from behind, notes NBC Sports. The impact sent the car into the path of approaching vehicles, where Julia’s car was hit by another vehicle.

As per WCNC, everyone inside Julia’s car was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All About Daniel Suarez’s family

Daniel Suarez, who is a native of Mexico, was born to Alejandro Suarez and Rosaline Garza in 1992. Suarez’s parents have been an important part of his NASCAR journey, and his mother was spotted cheering him on when he won his first NASCAR national series.

As for his love life, Suarez first met Julia Piquet when she visited her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., a fellow race car driver, back in 2012, according to People magazine. The couple began dating in 2019.

Piquet was born to Nelson Piquet and his former wife, Sylvia Tamsma. Piquet and Tamsma had two more children, Nelson Jr. and Kelly, both of whom are closely tied to the racing world.

Julia’s sister, Kelly, is a model who previously featured on the cover of the Netherlands Vogue. She was previously in a relationship with Daniil Kvyat, a former Formula 1 driver with whom she shares a daughter. She later began a relationship with F1 star Max Verstappen, and the couple recently welcomed a daughter.

Meanwhile, Suarez and Julia took their own relationship to the next level when the couple tied the knot in 2024 at the bride’s native Brazil. Suarez celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple on Instagram, and while sharing candid images, wrote,

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend and love of my life!! You are beautiful even when you sleep with your mouth open (swipe left)”

The couple stars together on Netflix’s docuseries, Full Speed’s Season 2. Suarez also began a vlog with Julia, in which the couple recounted his journey to the inaugural 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City. While taking to Instagram to announce the vlogs, Julia wrote,

“These vlogs are a labour of love. Daniel & I promised ourselves that if we were going to do them we were going to do them right, be authentic and show fans what truly goes on behind the scenes.”

Suarez is frequently accompanied on the race track by his wife.