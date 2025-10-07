Arby's Announces the Introduction of New Steak Nuggets to Its Menu

LEHI, UT - OCTOBER 26: Exterior view of an Arby's restaurant on October 26, 2017 in Lehi, Utah. (Photo by Chad Hurst/Getty Images for Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc.)

Arby's is stirring up the fast-food scene with its new item, the Steak Nuggets. To pull in fans who like a snack rich in protein without the fuss of a big meal, the small bites give the same taste and joy of steak in an easy and small form. This act shows the chain's push to mix comfort food lovers in new and simple-to-eat ways that fit well with today's busy life.

Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby's, said:

"Who doesn't love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it's been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go. That's why we created this new innovative product. Two of America's favorite foods - nuggets and steak - combined to create Arby's Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional."

Arby's debuts smoky, flavorful Steak Nuggets in three tasty ways

Arby's new Steak Nuggets are drawing attention. These are small bits of beef that have garlic and pepper on them. They're seared and smoked to deliver a smoky, soft taste, much like what you get from Southern barbecue. These Steak Nuggets are easy to take with you and eat on the go, unlike usual fried nuggets that can't move around that easily.

After a spring test in cities, including Tulsa, Grand Rapids, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Green Bay, it received favorable feedback and was rolled out across the country on a limited basis. The chain is packaging the nuggets three ways: as a basic five or nine-count entree, with Hickory BBQ sauce to dip the nuggets, as a sandwich with Havarti cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and mayo, or as a hefty bowl over creamy white cheddar Mac cheese and topped with crispy onions.

Under this universal strategy, Arby's is giving fast-food lovers a convenient, luxurious choice that involves a mixture of robust flavors, delicate beef, and numerous methods of savoring a timeless smoky bite.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!