Who is Charlie Javice’s boyfriend? Convicted startup Frank founder apologises to Elliot Bertram at sentencing

Charlie Javice (left) arrives for her sentencing at court on September 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Charlie Javice, the former celebrity entrepreneur of the college financial aid startup Frank, began her long prison term after being convicted of numerous counts of fraud.

The 33-year-old was sentenced in March 2025 to 85 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud, and securities fraud related to Frank’s $175 million sale to JPMorgan Chase.

In addition to financial penalties of nearly $287 million in restitution, Javice's conviction complicates her private life further, including her relationship with business developer Elliot Bertram.

Elliot Bertram, Javice's boyfriend, kept mostly out of the public eye until the trial and sentencing brought him to the forefront. According to public records and social media posts, Bertram is co-founder and managing partner of Broad-Comm Innovation Lab (BIL), a technology investment and consulting firm.

Young lady why? Charlie Javice, who was among Forbes under 30 Entrepreneur was sentenced to 7 years for alleged defrauding US 🇺🇸 biggest bank "JPMorgan Chase", 🇺🇸US$175M. Read the details above👆. pic.twitter.com/b94oQCRfZG — Naija Cruise (@naijacruisedz) September 30, 2025

He has more than 20 years of experience in investment banking and finance, having worked at major Wall Street firms in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

Although they first appeared publicly in photographs together at an event held in Miami in late 2021, they have generally kept their relationship private. Additionally, having very little engaging content about their relationship online suggests that they likely take privacy seriously, especially considering Javice's significant profile as a public figure.

Charlie Javice’s apology to Elliot Bertram

During her sentencing hearing in March, Javice read a somber statement where she expressed remorse to a broad circle of people impacted by her actions, including family, friends, JPMorgan Chase, and her boyfriend in particular.

According to Distractify, Elliot Bertram was there in the courtroom when she referenced the value of their relationship and said how her choices would impact their future plans, while crying.

Court filings indicated that a number of letters in support of Javice had mentioned her fertility treatments and that she hoped to start a family with Bertram, despite that aspiration now being delayed due to her incarceration.

Bertram himself wrote a letter to the court, referring to Javice as “so much more than her worst moment,” despite her imprisonment, he stated that she was a resilient and hopeful person. He wrote to the court asking that they be lenient in sentencing.

"She is kindness, resilience, and hope. She is someone who, even now, believes in the possibility of redemption and the power of second chances," Elliot Bertram wrote.

The rise and subsequent fall of Charlie Javice from the trajectory of a well-known entrepreneur featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List to a convicted felon has become a cautionary tale in startup communities.

With Charlie Javice heading off to prison, it is uncertain if she and Elliot Bertram will survive years apart, or if her fraud conviction was the end of her professional and personal life.