Who is Beau Dade? Elon Musk asks his followers if he should accept an invite from the podcaster

Last week, on Friday (August 29), a podcaster who goes by Beau Dade invited Elon Musk to The Podcast of Lotus Eaters for a chat on the "continuing r*pe of Britain." Musk retweeted Dade on Monday, September 1, asking his audience if he should go on the podcast.

Elon's tweet has since gone viral, having received more than 5 million views, 45K likes, and 3K retweets. It was also made netizens curious about Beau Dade.

Should I go on this podcast? https://t.co/tVukxKIY5h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 1, 2025

According to HopeNotHate, Benjamin "Beau" Dade is a former parliamentary candidate of Reform UK who is now a host on The Podcast of Lotus Eaters. In 2022, Dade was running for a parliamentary seat for the party in South Swindon.

In November 2022, Beau Dade published an article on Mallard.com, highlighting the policies he wanted to bring into effect.

In his article, in which he called for the expulsion of "millions of foreigners and their dependents," calling them "a cancer which must be cut out, regardless of the disruption it causes." Dade also spoke about banning "seditious and revolutionary" organizations, mentioning BBC, Channel 4, and The Guardian as some examples.

Two years later, Dade was sacked by Reform UK in 2024 because of his extremist beliefs. He continues to produce content for the far-right outlet, Lotus Eaters.

Beau Dade claims immigration in the UK is a "very deliberate, conscious plan"

In his videos at Lotus Eaters, Beau Dade has frequently spoken in favor of the Great Replacement Theory.

For the unversed, it is a conspiracy theory that originated in the 19th century that suggests that the non-white population on the planet is attempting to culturally and demographically replace the Whites.

The podcaster also has strong opinions about immigration:

"It seems to be a very deliberate, conscious plan to change our demographic for all time, to replace us."

Beau Dade's sacking came after the BBC criticized Reform UK for being a far-right party last year. While BBC later came under fire for the same, their opinion was also supported by Nick Lowles, the CEO of HopeNotHate.

Lowles stated that having candidates like Beau Dade in the party was not helping Reform UK, added:

"If Reform UK wants to avoid being labelled as far right, they should perhaps work harder at keeping the likes of Dade from their list of candidates."

A spokesperson for Reform UK confirmed the news of Dade being fired to The Mirror, saying:

"We sacked him. It was brought to our attention and we acted quickly, unlike other parties. We don’t want to be represented by someone like that."

However, Dade took his exit from Reform UK surprisingly well, tweeting on X, "I stand by every word," following the incident.

