Who is Angie Mock? Former Fox News anchor claims self defense after fatally stabbing mother to death on Halloween

Wichita Police took Angie Mock into custody for fatally stabbing her elderly mother [Representational Image] (Image via Unsplash/Ted Balmer)

Police took 47-year-old Angelynn “Angie” Mock into custody in Wichita, Kansas, the local department confirmed in a media release on Friday, October 31.

The woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers, in a domestic incident. The Wichita Police Department confirmed that the authorities have booked the suspect into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder.

For those unaware, Angie Mock is a former TV anchor who was employed at St. Louis, Missouri-based KTVI Fox 2 from 2011 to 2015. According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously worked at stations such as KLKN-TV, KAAL-TV, ABC 6, KECI-TV (NBC Montana), and KOKH Fox 25.

After leaving KTVI Fox 2, Angie Mock transitioned to sales. Her LinkedIn lists CrossChx, TransFirst Merchant Services, and Security Card Services as her former employers. The former TV anchor has been working at Imaging Office Systems as a Data Management Consultant for the past six years.

According to Wichita PD, Angie Mock was arrested on Friday outside a residence in the area of South Hydraulic and East Crowley. She had sustained some injuries while her wounded mother was inside the house. A neighborhood resident, Alyssa Castro, recounted encountering Mock during a chat with KAKE:

“There was a woman who approached our vehicle with like blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood, asking to call 911.”

Castro stated that the woman took her boyfriend’s phone and ran inside her house. KAKE confirmed that police returned the phone later. Castro said:

“I asked her if she was okay, and she was pretty shaken up and she seemed scared, and she just ran off.”

She added:

“I'm just glad we were able to help you know what I mean. Like, we never know what anyone is going through. This happened randomly, but as long as we were able to get 911 and see what we can do, that's all I really care about.”

Angie Mock claimed to have stabbed her mother in self-defense, authorities confirm

Wichita PD confirmed receiving a 911 call about a stabbing incident on the 1500 Block of East Crowley Street. According to KAKE, the suspect, later identified as Angie Mock, claimed that she stabbed her mother in self-defense. The outlet reported Sedgwick County dispatchers’ message to the first responders:

“Calling party stabbed the mother to save herself.”

Police Captain Roderick Miller spoke to the reporters on Friday, revealing that the officers received the report around 7:52 a.m. He added:

“When officers arrived on the scene, they were met in the street with a 48-year-old white female, who had suffered from some cutting… cuts to her hand.”

Captain Miller confirmed:

“Officers went inside the residence. Found an 81-year-old elderly female, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals.”

When asked about the incident, he said:

“Right now we believe it’s a domestic type situation inside the residence.”

The police captain replied affirmatively when asked whether the women were related. Miller revealed that both were in critical condition. He asserted that the incident was isolated to the specific residence. Later, Wichita PD revealed in a media release that the mother had passed away and was pronounced dead at 8:26 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital.