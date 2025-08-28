Who does Steve Burton play on General Hospital? Los Angeles woman conned out of thousands of dollars by a deepfake video of the actor

American actor Steve Burton reading a copy of '16' magazine sitting beneath a jalousie window, March 1988. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

A woman from Los Angeles was recently conned by someone using a deepfake video of actor Steve Burton, and ended up losing more than $80K. Burton plays Jason Morgan on the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, ABC7 News reports.

After the con was reported and the video was taken to AI experts, they claimed that it was made by cloning Burton's image and voice using AI software.

Kathleen Grace, who is the Chief Strategy Officer at Vermillio, explained it, saying:

"Whatever you have online, people can take and use... Be aware that a lot of things are not going to be real for the next few years, and that there aren't going to these guardrails for a while. It's going to take time to build the guardrail."

Grace believes that the video was made in under 15 minutes. To demonstrate it better, she also asked her team to produce a quick "scam-style" video for the investigators, which was brought together within minutes by spending just a couple of dollars.

Steve Burton got married to Chef Michelle Lundstrom earlier in 2025

The deepfake Steve Burton con case comes months after Steve Burton tied the knot with his partner, Chef Michelle Lundstrom, in an intimate ceremony in California.

The couple booked an old-school church for the ceremony, and later threw a lavish reception at an exclusive oceanfront party in Laguna Beach.

According to Live Mint, the couple got married on May 17, with only their closest friends and family attending the ceremony. Meanwhile, only 45 guests were present at their reception.

Lundstrom chose a strapless couture gown designed by Lee Petra Grebenau as her bridal outfit, saying:

"It was exactly what I had wanted, romantic with a vintage vibe."

Michelle was accompanied by her two daughters, Lilah and Hannah, during dress shopping.

Just like the sisters, Burton's children - Jack, Brooklyn, and Makena - were also at their wedding party. For their first dance, Burton and Lundstrom picked Forest Blakk's I Choose You for their first dance.

Burton said about Michelle:

"I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love."

Steve Burton also said:

"Honestly, I’ve never felt so loved and cared for in my entire life. I’m incredibly grateful to have her by my side. She is the most amazing, beautiful, and selfless woman I’ve ever known. I love her so much.”

Meanwhile, the Barbecue Showdown 2 chef told PEOPLE about their relationship:

"Gosh, he's proven that fairy tale love truly exists. He's like pure sunshine – always uplifting, endlessly caring. His love makes me a better person every single day."

Before Lundstrom, Steve Burton was married to Sheree Gustin, with whom he shares his three children.

The couple got married in January 1999 and were married for more than 20 years when they separated in 2022. Gustin was pregnant at the time, and the Days of Our Lives actor made it clear that he wasn't its father.

