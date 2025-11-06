Who are the Chinese astronauts stuck in space? Astronauts' return reportedly delayed over damaged spaceship

Tourists wear rented astronaut costumes while visiting Volcano #6 of the the Ulan Hada volcano cluster during the Golden Week holiday on October 4, 2021 near Ulan Qab, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. The volcano cluster, which has seven volcanos, saw its last eruptions more than 10,000 years ago and is a popular tourist destination. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Chinese astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie have had to elongate their stay in space because of fears that their return vessel might be damaged. According to China’s National Space Administration, the three astronauts are on a six-month long mission on the Chinese space station, and had handed over the charge of the station to the a new set of crew members, reports CNN.

However, an impact was suspected to have occurred on the Shenzhou-20 spaceship, which is supposed to bring them to earth, shared the Chinese Space Administration, on November 5. The China Manned Space Agency, according to The Guardian, wrote in a statement,

“The Shenzhou-20 crewed spacecraft is suspected to have been struck by a small piece of orbital debris, and assessment of the impact and associated risks is currently under way. To ensure the health and safety of the astronauts and the successful completion of the mission, it has been decided that the originally planned return of Shenzhou-20 on November 5 will be postponed.”

About the Chinese astronauts who are stuck in space because of a suspected impact to their spaceship

As per CNN, Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie undertook their space mission in April from China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Astronaut Chen Dong started off his career by becoming a part of the PLA Air Force in 1997. Chen describes Yang Liwei, the first Chinese astronaut as being his icon, as per China Daily.

Chen, who was initially a combat plane pilot, reflected on the time that he was interviewed by his role model while being selected to become a part of China’s second cohort in space. During a 2016 conversation with China Daily, he said,

“The one-hour conversation with Yang made me firmly pursue my dream. What would it make me happier than being led into a team under the guidance of my idol?”

Chen finally took his first flight to space that year on the Shenzhou XI spacecraft.

As for Chen Zhongrui, the 40-year-old astronaut’s interest in flying was sparked by a passion for mechanics. According to Xinhua Net, Chen was a part of China’s third cohort of astronauts in space.

Chen undertook his first mission aboard the Shenzhou-20 under the guidance of Chen Dong.

While speaking to Xinhua Net before his departure, the astronaut referred to his love for Kungfu novels, and said,

“I am eager to behold our magnificent Earth from space and sense the boundless expanse of the cosmos…I'm equally thrilled to experience weightlessness and fulfill my dream of flying like a Kungfu master.”

Meanwhile, Wang Jie’s path to space exploration was a bit different. Wang first studied aircraft manufacturing engineering and then continued his education in mechanics, as per another report by Xinhua Net. Wang also earned a doctorate, following which he became involved in spacecraft research and development at the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

While speaking to the media, Wang reflected on how glad he was to support his country’s space exploration missions, and as per Xinhua Net, said,

“I never dared to slack off during training, and strived for every point in exams. Now, I have finally achieved my first flight, and I'm honored to contribute my efforts to advancing China's space endeavors.”

As of the writing of this article, a revised return date for Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie has not been issued.