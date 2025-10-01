Who are Charlie Javice’s parents? All about startup Frank Founder’s family, as she’s sentenced to 7 years for fraud

Charlie Javice (left) arrives for her sentencing at court on September 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Charlie Javice, once hailed as a rising star in the fintech industry, is now facing the fallout from one of the most notable white-collar crime cases of the day. The founder of the college financial aid startup Frank was sentenced on September 29, 2025, to seven years in federal prison for misleading JPMorgan Chase out of $175 million.

Most of the public's attention has been fixated on Javice's actions and her trial process, but interest is growing around her family and upbringing as some begin to wonder what about Charlie's upbringing fostered her choices.

Charlie Javice was born on March 14, 1993, in Westchester County, New York, to her parents, Natalie Rosin and Didier Javice. Although her parents were divorced in 2001, they were fully engaged in their children's lives. During the trial, the couple was regularly seen together, attending Charlie's various court appearances.

Didier Javice, her father, who hails from France, has an extensive career in the finance industry. He worked within alternative asset management at top financial firms, including Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch, eventually moving into hedge fund management.

According to Distractify, he eventually held roles of increasing responsibility at Dynamic Capital Management and W Fund Advisors. He was also a co-founder of Risk Management Advisors.

Natalie Rosin, her mother, took a different direction. She operates her own business called NDR Life Coaching, using her background as a teacher and wellness coach. Both of her parents, prior to the divorce, raised Charlie and her brother, Elie, in a rich community.

Charlie Javice’s privileged upbringing and fallout

Charlie Javice was raised in a comfortable environment in the suburbs of New York, where she went to the French American School of New York. Her summers involved traveling to France and Israel while enjoying leisure activities such as horseback riding.

After high school, she attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the top business programs in the country. In 2016, at just 24 years old, she started a company called Frank, which was meant to make it easier to apply for federal student aid.

Once she had made the idea, she got a lot of attention quickly, and by 2019, she was named on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list of young entrepreneurs to follow.

However, that image of promise started to fall apart after JPMorgan bought Frank for $175 million in 2021. Prosecutors later asserted that Javice had fabricated millions of customer accounts to inflate her company's value, resulting in her conviction on charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy.

At her sentencing, Javice was in tears, stating that she was "no longer the source of pride" for her family. She was sorry for letting down not only investors and employees but also her parents, who she called her number one supporters. Javice said she would see the fear in her father's eyes during the trial and felt bad about distressing him.

"I feel nervous, to plead before God and before you, Your Honor... At 28 I did something that goes against my grain. I let down those who trusted me. These errors, this complete collapse of character, is its own sentence," Charlie Javice added.

Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ordered a prison sentence of seven years in addition to a term of supervised release of three years, along with forfeiture of $22 million in salary, stock and bonuses.

He pointed out that while Charlie Javice had a charitable background and good deeds, her crime required industrial-level deception and undermined the integrity of the financial markets.