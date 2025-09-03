Which Fan-Favorite Sandwich Is Arby’s Bringing Back in 2025? Details explored

Arby's is reviving its beloved Loaded Italian Sandwich in 2025 with a new garlic aioli twist (Photo by Chad Hurst/Getty Images for Arby's Restaurant Group, Inc.)

Arby's is set to bring back one of its most talked-about sandwiches, Loaded Italian Sandwich, much to the excitement of loyal fans. This year, the fast-food brand has kept its menu on-trend with daring choices. They launched a BBQ-style collaboration and stirred debate with their take on the Philly Cheesesteak.

Their playful promotions for fry lovers also caught the attention of many on the web. Yet, the latest announcement beats all. It combines signature flavors with star power for a launch designed to grab nationwide attention.

Arby's revives loaded Italian sandwich after fan requests

Arby's is officially answering years of customer demand by bringing back its well-loved Loaded Italian Sandwich. After so many requests and online petitions, the chain has said "yes,". Now the loved item will come back with a fresh update.

On September 3, Jeff Baker, Arby's chief marketing officer, acknowledged the overwhelming fan support. He said the company is eager to balance new menu innovations with the revival of classics for loyal customers. In his words (via parade.com):

"Our fans absolutely love - and have missed - the Loaded Italian Sandwich. We saw your petitions, heard your pleas on social, and we are bringing it back. We want to continue to offer our guests both new and exciting innovations that only Arby's could provide, as well as celebrate and return fan-favorite items from our brand that they've been missing."

Arby's loaded Italian sandwich returns with a fresh twist for a limited time

Arby's is bringing back its Loaded Italian Sandwich with a big spin on the usual sub. Built on a toasted roll, this sandwich stacks layers of ham, salami, and pepperoni with Swiss cheese, fresh veggies, and banana peppers.

First out in 2015, it's back with a slight makeover - now paired with Arby's new savory garlic aioli in place of its original red wine vinaigrette. You can get it now at spots all over the country, but only for a limited time. So, fans should move quickly before it's gone from the menu once more.

