Where is Hobo Johnson now? Controversial musician trends on X over resurfaced video

Hobo Johnson, aka Frank Lopes Jr., recently made it to the trending tab on X after his September 2018 Tiny Desk Concert performance resurfaced. Many shared opinions on the divisive artist’s work and his NPR Music performance.

The Hobo Johnson & the LoveMakers frontman gained immense virality during the late 2010s due to his unconventional, emotionally vulnerable, spoken-word and slam poetry-styled delivery. His music received a polarizing reception. Abby Jones, writing for Popdust, described his work as “misogyny disguised as misery.”

The writer, who scrutinized Hobo’s discography, style, and lyrics, concluded at the time:



“No matter how he treats women in real life, his artist persona and the attitudes he expresses in his music pose real dangers with potentially nauseating consequences.”



In recent years, Hobo Johnson hasn’t been as famous, as the vocalist took a hiatus in 2021–22. However, Lopes Jr. made a return in 2024, per BabyStep Magazine, and has released new music.

Hobo has also continued touring in the US and Europe. The 30-year-old artist was on his recent UK/Europe tour from July 11 to 24, 2025.

The Sacramento, California native will be back to touring stateside in October 2025, with his first two shows set for Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. Hobo has dubbed his forthcoming US tour the “Peach Scone 8 Year 3 Month Anniversary Tour.” He also dropped a new album in May, titled Hobo Johnson Drinks.

Hobo Johnson trends on X after a “Peach Scone” Tiny Desk Concert clip resurfaces



how can you say that stomp clap song is the worst song of all time? its not even the worst tiny desk performance of all time. pic.twitter.com/rBcGiUBk2O

— doomer (@uncledoomer) August 6, 2025

An X account, @uncledoomer, with over 100K followers, posted a minute-and-nine-second clip of NPR Music’s September 2018 live show of Hobo Johnson & the LoveMakers. The user shared a Tiny Desk Concert opinion:



“how can you say that stomp clap song is the worst song of all time? its not even the worst tiny desk performance of all time.”



The clip instantly went viral, racking up over 11.7 million views along with thousands of replies, quotes, and likes. Reactions to the 2018 NPR clip were sharply divided.



“i ghosted a girl in 2021 after our 8th date cuz she played Hobo Johnson in my car on the way home and said he was her favorite artist,” a user wrote.





“this is why trump defunded npr…. because of hobo johnson’s tiny desk concert…,” another user joked.





“im glad hobo johnson is back in the discourse. every six months or so i go and watch this video bc i cant believe its as bad as i remember, it gets worse every time,” someone added.





“PLEASE DONT START HOBO JOHNSON DISCOURSE AGAIN,” another one replied.



A user shared their dislike:



“was having a great day then I saw that one Hobo Johnson tiny desk clip on my time line”



Another user defended Peach Scone:



“I think Peach Scone by Hobo Johnson is actually kinda decent”



Someone declared:



“I know Hobo Johnson is cornball. I know he’s cringe. But. I like his stuff. Unironically. I think he’s authentic.”



Another one wrote:



“if yall need a reason to hate me: i enjoy hobo johnson's music bro puts on a great show!”



For those unaware, the Hobo Johnson & the LoveMakers Tiny Desk Concert is available on NPR Music’s official YouTube channel. The video has gotten more than 9.1 million views in almost seven years since its upload.