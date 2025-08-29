When was Nicole Eggert diagnosed with cancer? Baywatch star reveals she underwent mastectomy

Nicole Eggert attends the premiere of ABC News Studios docuseries "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" (Image via Getty)

Nearly two years after her breast cancer diagnosis, American actress Nicole Eggert revealed that she recently underwent a mastectomy. For context, in a statement to People Magazine released on January 8, 2024, the Baywatch star revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023.

​On August 28, Nicole took to her official YouTube channel to announce that she had undergone a mastectomy with reconstruction the previous Thursday. The announcement was accompanied by a mirror selfie showing her in white underwear and a black bra, holding her phone upside down.

"Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend? #breastcancer #breastcancerawarness #feelyourselfup @southcoastplasticsurgery," Nicole captioned the post.

Fans flooded her comment section with love and support, with standout messages from several of her Baywatch costars.

"Damn, Nicole. You are fierce ❤️❤️," Erika Eleniak wrote.

"You look great!!! Warrior Woman!❤️," Gena Lee Nolin added,

"You look like a tough ass action hero in this photo! 💪 you got this!!! 💜💜," Brande Roderick said.

In December 2024, a year after her diagnosis, she shared with US Weekly that she was feeling "good."

"I'm feeling really well. I’m feeling good. I’m gearing up to do radiation and then some surgeries and stuff like that. But I feel good spiritually. I feel good physically. I feel good."

"It really was throbbing and hurting": Nicole Eggert reflects on her cancer diagnosis

During her earlier announcement to People Magazine, the actress revealed that she had gained 25 pounds in three months before the diagnosis and was experiencing "terrible pain" in her left breast in October 2023.

At the time, the 53-year-old believed the symptoms were related to menopause. However, after discovering a lump that was "throbbing and hurting," she decided to contact her doctor.

"It really was throbbing and hurting. I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done," Nicole said.

She added that after undergoing a diagnostic mammogram and three biopsies, the results confirmed she had cancer.

"This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life. I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through."

Before undergoing a mammogram, she explained that she could "definitely feel" the lump in her breast and knew it needed to be removed.

"So it's just a matter of do I have to do treatment before the surgery or can they perform the surgery and then I do the treatment after. I have panics where I'm like, just get this out of me,” she adds. “You sit there and it's in you and you're like, every second that passes and it's inside of me. It's growing, and you're just like, you just want it out," she added.

Speaking about his daughters, Keegan and Dilyn, Nicole explained that she was the only caregiver at home. She recalled the moment Keegan learned of her diagnosis, saying:

"It immediately made me realize, there's just no succumbing to this. This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat. She needs me more than anything and anybody."

According to the outlet, Nicole Eggert has a personal history of cancer in her family, as her mother battled colon cancer, while her father battled skin cancer.