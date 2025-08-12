When is Labor Day 2025? Date and more key details to know about federal holiday

Labor Day 2025 lands on September 1, bringing a long weekend, store sales, and a salute to America’s workforce.

In addition to providing barbecue enthusiasts and bargain hunters with a well-earned long weekend, Labor Day honors America's workforce, its true backbone. The nation pauses on the first Monday of September to honor the perseverance, sweat, and creativity that created the country.

When calendars and schedules are involved, the date shuffle is crucial. Labor Day 2025 lands on Monday, September 1, a neat full-circle farewell to summer, and a chance to catch up on R&R (and maybe one last grill season fling) before school buses and office routines ramp back up.

From its history to store closures, here’s everything you need to know as Labor Day 2025 approaches

In 2025, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 1. Celebrated nationwide as a federal holiday, it honors “the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

But it's more than just a day off. The long weekend is officially the date marking summer’s end and the unofficial kickoff to back-to-school mode and fall routines. Retailers know how to work this, with sales on mattresses, tech, grills, and more ramping up in mid- to late-August.

While internet and ATM services usually remain available, federal offices, banks, post offices, and markets such as the NYSE and Nasdaq all close for the day. Nevertheless, supermarkets and big-box retailers differ in that, although Walmart and Target often remain open, Costco may close or have shortened hours. If you're planning road trips or errands, be prepared for public transportation to operate on Sundays in many places.

If you’re a planner this long weekend opens up travel chances, backyard celebrations, and a final summertime stretch before autumn rolls in. Originally forged in the crucible of the labor movement in the late 19th century, Labor Day has steadily evolved into a blend of solemn recognition for workers, nostalgic end-of-summer vibes, and a cluster of great sales, and yes, legally sanctioned time off, at least for most federal employees.