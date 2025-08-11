Labor Day 2025: Every grocery store chain open on the holiday

From Walmart to Safeway, these grocery stores will be open on Labor Day 2025 for all your holiday essentials.

Labor Day wears a few hats: a nod to the labor movement, a last hurrah for summer, and for many, an excuse to fire up the grill one more time before autumn takes over. Between parades and poolside lounging, the holiday has a knack for catching cooks off guard, just as the buns run out or someone remembers they promised to bring potato salad.

That’s when the practical matter of whether your local grocery store is open becomes the thing that makes or breaks the meal. Hours can shift depending on region and franchise, but historically many big-name chains either keep normal hours or trim them only slightly. Below is a roundup of national and regional supermarkets expected to be open on September 1, 2025 - a handy cheat sheet for anyone planning an eleventh-hour dash to the store.

From Walmart to Whole Foods, here’s where you can stock up on September 1

1. Walmart

Walmart usually stays open on Labor Day and generally runs on its normal schedule, so it’s the obvious stop for everything from charcoal to a last-minute pie. Company spokespeople say the retailer aims to keep stores available for customers over holiday weekends for convenience.

2, Kroger

Kroger generally keeps stores open on Labor Day, operating much like a normal day - but pharmacies inside many locations often cut their hours. If you’re planning to pick up medication while you shop, give your local store a quick call first.

3. Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods typically remains open for the holiday, with most locations following regular hours. Busy urban stores have occasionally tweaked schedules, so a quick check of the app or store page can save you a detour.

4. Safeway

Safeway is typically a reliable option on the holiday for fresh produce, bakery items and deli orders. Expect most stores to be open, but note that a few may close an hour earlier depending on local rules.

5. Publix

Publix will be open across its southeastern locations, allowing customers to grab anything from subs to seafood platters. Hours are generally unchanged, but individual stores may adjust based on regional needs.

6. Aldi

Aldi stores are open but often close earlier than normal on Labor Day, that’s meant doors shutting by 6 p.m. “Plan your holiday shopping early so you can enjoy the day,” the company advises on its seasonal schedule updates.

7. Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s locations are typically open but may shorten hours, often closing by 5 or 6 p.m. on the holiday. Expect stores to be busy in the morning as shoppers stock up on party favorites.

8. Albertsons

Albertsons generally stays open for Labor Day, with most locations operating on their regular schedule. As with other chains, pharmacy hours may differ.

7. H-E-B

Texas favorite H-E-B will keep stores open with regular hours, meaning brisket runs are safe for barbecue planners.

8. Target

Most Target stores stay open on Labor Day, and their grocery aisles are typically available, making Target a convenient one-stop for everything from last-minute burger buns to holiday napkins and games.