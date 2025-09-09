When did Scott and Kelley Wolf separate? Actor's estranged wife reportedly kicked off an Airbnb before her rehab stint

Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf attend Champagne Collet & OBC Wines' celebration of The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

Months after Scott and Kelley Wolf announced their split, the reality TV actress and life coach will soon be checking into a rehab center. Before she could begin her rehab stint from September 12 onwards, however, Wolf was kicked out of the Airbnb she had been renting after it was reported that she overstayed.

Scott and Kelley Wolf separated in June 2025. The former couple, who are parents to three children, Jackson, Miller and Lucy, announced that they were splitting up after more than two decades of being married, as per People Magazine. In an Instagram post, Kelley penned an emotional note in which she expressed that her estranged husband was a good father in addition to being a supportive partner. However, she noted that the former couple had now decided to part ways while focusing on taking care of their children. She wrote,

“It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage. This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children…We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children.”

Scott also commented on the separation, and through a statement released to People Magazine, revealed that he had filed for divorce. He said,

“After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley. Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

Kelley Wolf faced a tumultuous time after announcing her split from Scott Wolf

After announcing her split from Scott Wolf, Kelley Wolf was put on an involuntary 5150 hold, which is reserved for individuals who are perceived as a danger to others or themselves, at a Utah hospital, as per another report by People Magazine.

Deputies arrived at Sundance Resort to escort Kelley to a hospital after law enforcement noted that she made “concerning statements” to family members, according to Page Six. At the time, Kelley filmed herself on Instagram Live as officers put her in handcuffs for protection. During the exchange, Kelley also made allegations of abuse against her estranged husband.

A few days later, Kelley took to social media to reveal that she had been released, as per People Magazine. While the author assured her followers on social media that she was doing well, the publication reported that Scott had filed a restraining order against Kelley after she was released.

While sharing an exclusive statement with People Magazine, Scott ultimately responded to the abuse allegations levelled against him by Kelley, and said,

“I was informed of some deeply disturbing and entirely false allegations that were made about me by my estranged wife…Although her claims are completely baseless and incredibly dangerous, the worst part is that they are traumatic for our children. I hope that anyone who might speak publicly or report on such things, will consider this before spreading any further information from a clearly unreliable and completely compromised source.”

Scott also shared with the news outlet that Kelley allegedly planned to level allegations against him to gain a competitive advantage in the court.

Kelley Wolf was arrested and was removed from an Airbnb in two separate incidents

At the end of August, Kelley was arrested after she made Scott’s phone number public on her social media page. According to Page Six, she was charged with electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

Kelley was released after being charged with the misdemeanors. During her arraignment hearing in September, Kelley informed a judge that she would be beginning treatment at a rehab facility from September 12 onwards for a month, notes People Magazine.

However, just as it seemed like the tumultuous divorce saga might be reaching a resolution, TMZ reported that, as per a police report, the reality TV star was removed from an Airbnb on September 1 for overstaying her time. The police had responded to a “keep the peace” call and reported that the residence, Kelley’s personal items, including food, alcohol and decorations, were strewn all over the place, as the author claimed that she thought she was buying the house even as the home was not for sale, noted TMZ.

At this time, no charges have been filed in relation to the Airbnb incident and Kelley has been barred from entering the property. However, according to the police report obtained by TMZ, Kelley followed law enforcement’s orders but “struggled to follow directions.”