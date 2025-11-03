What is Pluvicto and why Scott Adams says he needs Donald Trump’s help to survive

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. This is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Pluvicto represents a breakthrough in the fight against advanced prostate cancer. This radioligand therapy targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) on cancer cells. It delivers radiation directly to tumours via intravenous infusion. Approved by the FDA in 2022, it helps patients whose cancer resists hormone treatments.

The drug extends survival for many by months or years. It binds to PSMA-positive cells and destroys them while sparing much of the body. Side effects include fatigue, dry mouth and nausea, but experts call it a game-changer for metastatic cases. Administered in cycles every six weeks, it is not a cure, yet it offers precious time.

Scott Adams, the mind behind the Dilbert comic strip, knows this intimately. Diagnosed with aggressive metastatic prostate cancer, Adams shared his story in May during a Rumble livestream. The cancer had spread beyond control. Hormone therapies failed. He needed Pluvicto to slow its advance. His provider, Kaiser Permanente in Northern California, approved the treatment, but scheduling stalled.

On November 2, Scott shared a tweet. It was a raw appeal to President Donald Trump. He wrote,

“I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”

Adams, a vocal Trump backer since 2016, recalled a recent call from the president. Trump replied with his own post saying-

“On it”

Scott Adams battles cancer and begs Trump for a lifeline

Adams built an empire on wry humour. Dilbert launched in 1989, capturing the soul-crushing grind of corporate life. By the 1990s, it was syndicated in thousands of papers. Readers saw their bosses in pointy-haired villains. Adams expanded into books probing flawed thinking. His bold predictions drew fire. He foresaw Trump's 2016 win early. Later claims about rigged elections landed on Politico's worst predictions list. Yet Adams doubled down, endorsing Trump fiercely. This loyalty shaped his plea.

Prostate cancer strikes one in eight men. Metastatic forms claim lives yearly. Pluvicto arrived as a hope for patients in late stages of the disease. It uses lutetium 177 a radioactive isotope linked to a PSMA seeking molecule. Infused over 30 minutes, it targets tumors in bones, lymph nodes, and beyond. Clinical trials demonstrated that it prolonged life by approximately four months compared to standard care.

Adams also shared that his cancer is the same as that of Joe Biden. On his Real Coffee with Scott Adams show, he said-

"If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse. There's only one direction this goes."

On Truth Social, the president replied, "On it!" He looped in Mehmet Oz, now CMS administrator. Oz spoke directly with Adams and Kaiser execs. Scheduling is locked in for that week. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's health secretary, posted on X,

"Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help."

Dan Scavino Jr., White House deputy chief of staff, added,

"No need till wait until Monday—@realDonaldTrump,@RobertKennedyJr, and@DrOz are all tracking now, Scott🙏"

This response echoed Trump's first-term push for the Right to Try Act. That law eased access to experimental drugs for the terminally ill. Adams' case spotlighted gaps even for approved therapies. Bureaucracy chokes delivery. Shortages loom for isotopes like lutetium.

Adams' story humanizes the stakes. The cartoonist who mocked inefficiency now navigates it personally. His appeal worked fast. Treatment began and scans will tell if it holds the cancer at bay.

