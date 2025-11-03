Is Scott Adams married? All about family as Trump agrees to look into Dilbert creator’s plea for life saving medicines

Scott Adams (Image via Instagram/@scottadams925)

Several months after being diagnosed with metastasized prostate cancer, American cartoonist and the creator of Dilbert, Scott Adams, announced that he would ask U.S. President Donald Trump to help get his healthcare provider, Kaiser Northern California, to schedule his treatment.

"On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it. I need it. As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer," wrote Adams.

He further wrote that although Kaiser of Northern California had approved his application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto, they failed to schedule the "brief IV to administer," which he was unable to fix.

"I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer. It is not a cure, but it does give good results to many people," Scott added.

The U.S. President shared a brief response in a separate post on Truth Social, writing, "On it."

Outside of his health struggles, the Dilbert creator has been married twice. He first married Shelly Miles in 2006 on a yacht in San Francisco Bay. Adams, who was 49 at the time, became stepfather to Miles' two children, one of whom tragically passed away from a drug overdose in 2018.

In 2006, Adams told the East Bay Times that he met Shely at ClubSport in Pleasanton when "she was working and I was working out," and later hired her to do administrative work for him. However, the couple divorced in 2014.

Describing his separation in a Psychology Today blog post, Adams said:

"She moved only a block away and we remain best friends. The problem was never our feelings for each other but rather the restrictions of blending two sets of preferences."

According to Distractify, Adams later married Kristina Basham, who, per her Instagram bio, is a pianist, violinist, future neurologist, aerobatic pilot, commercial pilot, and a flight instructor. They divorced in 2022.

He shared the news of their divorce in the March 2022 episode of his podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams.

"I am separated, slash going through a divorce. The only reason I'm telling you that is if you see my ex-wife on a date or me, don't worry about it because it's a process that's been going on for some time. So if you see either of us out in public, you don't have to alert the media. We've moved on, so it was a tough pandemic for some of us. I'm not looking for any sympathy, please."

Currently, there is no public evidence that Adams is in a relationship or has remarried.

Robert F. Kennedy and other prominent figures respond to Scott Adams' plea

Besides U.S. President Donald Trump responding to Scott Adams' afore-mentioned plea, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy also replied to the appeal, commenting:

"Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help."

Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr and Donald Trump Jr. also weighed in.

"Going to make sure that my dad sees this. We're all praying for you, keep fighting! CC @aboutKP" wrote Donald Trump Jr.

"No need till [to] wait until Monday— @realDonaldTrump, @RobertKennedyJr, and @DrOz are all tracking now, Scott," Dan Scavino Jr, stated.

Wow. The Trump Administration has stepped in to help Scott Adams get the treatment he needs as he fights metastasized prostate cancer.



God bless Scott, and God bless the Trump Administration for standing by him in this battle.



Please keep Scott in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3up2xdhbvk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 2, 2025

Born on June 8, 1957, Scott Adams shared the news of his cancer diagnosis earlier this year in his podcast, claiming it is "intolerable."