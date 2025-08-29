What is Funk Flex's net worth? Famous radio host shocks fans by announcing his last show on Hot 97

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 05: Funkmaster Flex attends The Big Game Bash at The Ritz Ybor on February 05, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

The 57-year-old American DJ and rapper, Funk Flex, just announced his retirement from music on X. Taking to the social media platform on Thursday, August 28, Flex told his fans that he would make his last performance on Hot 97 radio on September 1. It also happens to be Labor Day that day.

"THIS MONDAY LABOR DAY SEPTEMBER 1ST WILL BE MY LAST SHOW ON HOT 97 AT 7 PM! ALL THINGS COME TO AN END! END OF AN ERA THAT I ENJOYED VERY MUCH! I SUPER ENJOYED IT ALL! I WILL MAKE THE LAST SHOW A GREAT ONE! APPRECIATE EVERYONE WHO HAS SUPPORTED ME OVER THE YEARS!", he wrote.

His announcement has since gone viral, with over 3 million views and 37K likes. Complex reports that Funkmaster's set will take place at 7 PM on September 1.

END OF AN ERA INDEED!



We gonna need another classic moment before you go out with a B💥NG, Flex!pic.twitter.com/cFnq2KZVQZ — The Nu Geekz (@TheNuGeekz) August 28, 2025

Other schedules are also taking place on the radio that day, with Ebro in the morning to move ahead to 11 AM, and Nessa Nitty's 1 PM show will take place in the evening at 5 PM.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Funkmaster Flex's net worth to be $7 million. The show he hosts on Hot 97 has been a perennial source of income for the DJ for more than two decades. However, the 57-year-old is planning to retire now.

After his announcement, Flex got many requests to play with Otis or Jay-Z one more time. In addition to his music, Funkmaster's artist interviews are also equally popular, and he is also known for offering newcomers a safe platform to drop their freestyle.

Funk Flex won the Key to the City from the NYC Mayor

August has been an eventful month for Funkmaster Flex, who also received the honor of the Key to the City from Eric Adams. The Mayor recognized him for his "unwavering support for emerging artists, and his role in shaping the global reach of NYC’s hip hop scene through his iconic platform on HOT 97."

Adams also praised him for his influence on the airwaves that has impacted three decades. While accepting the honor, Flex told the audience:

"I’m humbled and honored to receive the Key to the City I’ve always called home. New York made me. HOT 97 gave me the mic. And hip hop gave me a voice. This moment means everything."

Another genre that Funkmaster Flex has tapped is the entertainment industry. Flex has also appeared on TV over the years. Back in the 90s, he was a recurring guest on Yo! MTV Raps. He went on to create his own show in 2003, titled Ride With Funkmaster Flex.

The actor spoke about his thoughts on the connection between hip-hop and car culture. The other car-related shows that Funkmaster has since hosted include Fast Machines with Funkmaster Flex and All Muscle with Funkmaster Flex.

His most recent show dropped in 2010, when he hosted a new show called Funk Flex Full Throttle. Five years ago, he was even consulted by Ford (in 2005) for customization of their luxury cars.