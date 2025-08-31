Gordon Ramsay raises awareness about basal cell carcinoma after skin cancer removal post

Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared a health update with his 19.2 million followers on Instagram on Saturday, August 30, 2025. The 58-year-old revealed that he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer. He shared two photographs on the social media platform. One of them showed him wearing a bandage on his left jaw, right underneath the ear. The second picture had the bandage removed, with several stitches being visible from the place where the cancerous skin was removed.

In the caption of the post, the MasterChef US judge wrote, “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you!” He went on to urge his followers, “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️. I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund…….😜."

Well-wishers on the social media platform sent him their wishes and hailed him for spreading awareness about the issue.

“So glad you are safe and thanks for the reminder!” wrote an account held by Megan Keno. “Heal quickly Chef and thank you for bringing awareness to all of us,” shared the account of Anthony Sokolowski.

“Glad it was caught early, speedy recovery to you,” echoed a third.

What was Gordon Ramsay’s last major health scare?

The health update from Gordon Ramsay came a little more than a year after his last serious scare, when he was left hospitalized following a biking accident. In June 2024, Ramsay took to Instagram to share that he had been involved in a terrible accident while riding his bike in Connecticut. The incident left bruises all over his torso.

“This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato,” Gordon wrote in the caption at the time. “I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life,” he added.

In December 2024, he shared an update about his condition, noting that his bruises had significantly healed in that period.