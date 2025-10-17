What happened to Rachel Ray? Struggles explained as celebrity chef makes rare public appearance amid health concerns

Rachael Ray is seen during the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival on February 24, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Rachel Ray’s recently appeared in public after months of speculation around her health. Ray, who will be appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on October 17, was seen entering the CBS studio in New York City where the episode was being filmed on Wednesday, October 15.

Rachel Ray has had many healthy issues over the years. She suffered from croup as a child, and later developed a cyst in her throat, as per The List. In the 90’s, Ray also broke her ankle and was badly beat up after a mugging in New York City. Most recently, the chef revealed that she fell down a couple of times. In the first episode of her podcast, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead, which released in October last year, Ray spoke about her active lifestyle which came to a hold because of her falls. She said,

“I love chores, I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain, every day, I'm always writing something. But I really like chores I like what people consider physical work. I like making dinner, planning dinners, making lists. I love physical labor, helping carry in the wood, I've had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks so I haven't been doing that in a while.”

While Ray did not specify if the falls led to any serious medical issues, fans have been speculating on its relation to some of her concerning videos and public appearances.

Why are fans worried about Rachel Ray?

Fans began speculating on Rachel Ray’s health about a month before she revealed that she fell down a couple of times. Primarily, it was a video of the chef posted to Home Made Nation’s Instagram page first sparked concerns when fans observed Ray slurring her speech as she recounted an incident that happened with singer Tony Bennett.

Fans also wondered at the time if Ray was on some medication that altered the way she spoke. Similarly, Ray posted another video in May this year which sparked worry among her fans. According to Page Six, fans commented on the video in which the star spoke about living in poverty to ask if everything was alright with Ray.

The video was followed by another incident in July when Ray arrived late to a meet and greet while launching her gin line in New York City. At the event, fans became concerned as they felt something “seemed off” with the chef, who also seemed to be acting in a “bizarre” way, as per Daily Mail.

According to the news outlet, an inside source revealed,

“She got oddly close to some people, hugging them in a way that seemed overly familiar as she posed for photos.”

Fans were also left disappointed after they were forced to wait for Ray in the heat for 20 minutes after paying $50 for an event that did not even last for an hour, as per Daily Mail.

Rachel Ray has faced multiple health issues since an early age

As a child, Rachel Ray contracted a respiratory infection called croup multiple times, which she said resulted in her ‘losing’ her voice a lot, as per People Magazine. She told the news outlet at the time,

“I lose my voice a lot. I had a lot of croup as a kid so I don’t have the strongest vocal cords to begin with. I went to a voice doctor [who] taught me exercises for my throat and to cut back a little on the caffeine.”

In her adult life, the celebrity chef had a cyst in hear throat, which she needed surgery to remove.

In 2008, her spokesman shut down rumors that she had throat cancer when he revealed that the cyst in her vocal chord was “benign,” and would only require a minor procedure, notes People Magazine.

A year before rumors of Ray’s throat cancer began to circulate, the chef in fact dealt with two muggings at her home which left her shaken. While she was able to narrowly escape the first time round, during the second mugging, Ray was badly beaten, as per The List. She also suffered from a broken ankle at the same time, although it was not clear whether it was related to the mugging.

The incident impacted Ray mentally as well, and she left New York City to return to her hometown, noted the news outlet.

While it remains to be seen if Ray is struggling from any serious ailment presently, her fans are nonetheless worried about the chef’s health and well-being.